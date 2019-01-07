NBA wrap: Raptors cruise to win over Pacers in Lowry's return

Kyle Lowry made his return to Toronto's lineup against Indiana and he put together a decent performance. He recorded 12 points, eight assists and three steals.

Norman Powell led all scorers, though, pouring in 23 points on 10-of-12 shooting off the bench for Toronto.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the way for Indiana with 21 points and nine rebounds.

Even without Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors were too much for the Pacers. Toronto snapped Indiana's six-game winning streak, dropping them to 26-13.

The Raptors improved to 30-12 and claimed the top spot in the Eastern Conference from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Now that's a Jump Shot pic.twitter.com/UZluKJI2pP — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 7, 2019

Harris, Russell shine

Tobias Harris recorded 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds on 10-of-21 shooting in a 106-96 Clippers victory over the Magic.

D'Angelo Russell tallied 28 points and made six three-pointers as Brooklyn beat the Bulls 117-100.

Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 28 points and registered 18 rebounds to help the Timberwolves top the Lakers 108-86.

Awful Olynyk

Kelly Olynyk scored nine points on three-of-10 shooting and the Heat fell short to the Hawks 106-82.

Trevor Ariza scored four points on one-of-nine shooting, but the Wizards still managed to beat the Thunder 116-98.

Crawford class

Jamal Crawford elusively threw the ball between his own legs to get into the lane and make a floater in the Suns' 119-113 loss to the Hornets.

Jamal Crawford digs in his bag of tricks! #TimeToRise pic.twitter.com/0a4PlWlSHV — NBA (@NBA) 7 January 2019

Jarrett Allen showed he can throw dunks down just as well as he can block them with a rim rocker.

Jarrett Allen flushes it down with two hands! #WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/uQbvsUge7k — NBA (@NBA) 6 January 2019

Sunday's results

Brooklyn Nets 117-100 Chicago Bulls

Los Angeles Clippers 106-96 Orlando Magic

Minnesota Timberwolves 108-86 Los Angeles Lakers

Atlanta Hawks 106-82 Miami Heat

Washington Wizards 116-98 Oklahoma City Thunder

Toronto Raptors 121-105 Indiana Pacers

Charlotte Hornets 119-113 Phoenix Suns

Nuggets at Rockets

Denver (26-11) have been a pleasant surprise this season and will enter this matchup with the best record in the Western Conference. Houston (22-16) have been one of the NBA's hottest teams lately. While the Rockets lost to the Trail Blazers in their last game, they have been steadily climbing the standings.