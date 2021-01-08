NBA Wrap: Lakers' winning streak ended, 76ers fall to Nets

Los Angeles, January 8: The Los Angeles Lakers' four-game winning streak was snapped in the NBA on Thursday (January 7), while the Philadelphia 76ers also fell.
Despite a double-double of 27 points and 12 assists from LeBron James, the Lakers were beaten by the San Antonio Spurs 118-109.
Anthony Davis also had 23 points and 10 rebounds, but the Lakers slipped to 6-3.
LaMarcus Aldridge posted a game-high 28 points for the Spurs.
LaMarcus Aldridge (28 PTS) and the @spurs win on the road in LA.
DeMar DeRozan: 19 PTS, 8 AST— NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2021
Dejounte Murray: 18 PTS, 8 REB
LeBron James: 27 PTS, 12 AST pic.twitter.com/P99bhgFuYC
After five straight wins, the 76ers fell to a 122-109 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
Joel Embiid had a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds for the 76ers (7-2).
The Nets were without Kevin Durant (quarantine) and Kyrie Irving (personal reasons), but Caris LeVert posted 22 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds as they improved to 5-4.
Lillard lifts Trail Blazers, Doncic dominates
Damian Lillard's 39 points, seven rebounds and seven assists saw the Portland Trail Blazers past the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-117.
Damian Lillard connects from way downtown to cap his 26-point 1st half for the @trailblazers on League Pass. pic.twitter.com/o0tYKLk0Ry— NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2021
Luka Doncic dominated with 38 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks overcame the Denver Nuggets 124-117 after overtime.
Andre Drummond had a double-double of 22 points and 15 rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers edged the Memphis Grizzlies 94-90.
Terrible Timberwolves
After back-to-back wins to start the season, the Timberwolves have suffered six straight losses. Malik Beasley struggled against the Trail Blazers, going three-of-13 from the field for 12 points in 28 minutes.
Cool Jokic
Nikola Jokic forced overtime for the Nuggets against the Mavericks with a long two. He finished with 38 points and 11 rebounds in the overtime loss.
Nikola Jokic buries the stepback jumper to force overtime on TNT.@dallasmavs 109@nuggets 109 pic.twitter.com/gIFUqI66pL— NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2021
Thursday's results
Brooklyn Nets 122-109 Philadelphia 76ers
Cleveland Cavaliers 94-90 Memphis Grizzlies
Portland Trail Blazers 135-117 Minnesota Timberwolves
San Antonio Spurs 118-109 Los Angeles Lakers
Dallas Mavericks 124-117 Denver Nuggets
Clippers at Warriors
The Los Angeles Clippers (6-3) and Golden State Warriors (4-4) meet for the second time in three days on Friday (January 8). The Clippers claimed a 108-101 victory on Wednesday (January 6).
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.