NBA wrap: Aldridge powers Spurs over Celtics to continue hot streak

New York, March 25: San Antonio Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge exploded against the Boston Celtics in the NBA on Sunday (March 24).
The Spurs big man totalled 48 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in San Antonio's 115-96 win. He showcased his signature mid-range game along the way.
San Antonio have now won 10 of their last 12 games. The Spurs are eighth in the Western Conference, but are just a half game behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz and only one game behind the fifth-placed Los Angeles Clippers so they have a great chance to move up the standings.
Boston, who have lost four straight games, are fifth in the Eastern Conference.
The Celtics had a cold outing offensively, as Marcus Smart led the team with 14 points.
LaMarcus picking up where he left off as the third quarter gets underway!#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/Dd61VxBEX7— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 25, 2019
Brilliant Bogdanovic
Bojan Bogdanovic scored a game-high 35 points in the Indiana Pacers' 124-88 win over the Denver Nuggets.
Lou Williams tallied 29 points and seven assists to help the Clippers top the New York Knicks 124-113.
James Harden's 28 points led the Houston Rockets to a 113-90 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Misery for Monk
Malik Monk scored three points on one-of-five shooting in the Charlotte Hornets' 115-114 win over the Raptors in Toronto.
Ludicrous Lamb
Jeremy Lamb knocked down a ridiculous half-court buzzer-beater to seal the deal for Charlotte.
WE. HAVE. NO. WORDS. 🤯— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) March 25, 2019
JEREMY LAMB WITH THE HALF-COURT BUZZER BEATER TO WIN. THE. GAME!!!!! #hornets30 @TISSOT pic.twitter.com/VOUnXMhZCv
Giannis Antetokounmpo eluded Larry Nance Jr. with a spin move and finished with authority in the Milwaukee Bucks' 127-105 thrashing of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Giannis spinning and slamming for the @Bucks! #PhantomCam #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/MvQfiaJepX— NBA (@NBA) March 24, 2019
Sunday's results
Los Angeles Clippers 124-113 New York Knicks
Milwaukee Bucks 127-105 Cleveland Cavaliers
Indiana Pacers 124-88 Denver Nuggets
Charlotte Hornets 115-114 Toronto Raptors
Houston Rockets 113-90 New Orleans Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs 115-96 Boston Celtics
Golden State Warriors 121-114 Detroit Pistons
Los Angeles Lakers 111-106 Sacramento Kings
Nets at Trail Blazers
This matchup features two All-Star point guards in D'Angelo Russell and Damian Lillard. Brooklyn and Portland are both in the playoff picture. Each team have dangerous backcourts that can fill it up in a hurry.