NBA wrap: Aldridge powers Spurs over Celtics to continue hot streak

The Spurs big man totalled 48 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in San Antonio's 115-96 win. He showcased his signature mid-range game along the way.

San Antonio have now won 10 of their last 12 games. The Spurs are eighth in the Western Conference, but are just a half game behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz and only one game behind the fifth-placed Los Angeles Clippers so they have a great chance to move up the standings.

Boston, who have lost four straight games, are fifth in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics had a cold outing offensively, as Marcus Smart led the team with 14 points.

Brilliant Bogdanovic

Bojan Bogdanovic scored a game-high 35 points in the Indiana Pacers' 124-88 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Lou Williams tallied 29 points and seven assists to help the Clippers top the New York Knicks 124-113.

James Harden's 28 points led the Houston Rockets to a 113-90 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Misery for Monk

Malik Monk scored three points on one-of-five shooting in the Charlotte Hornets' 115-114 win over the Raptors in Toronto.

Ludicrous Lamb

Jeremy Lamb knocked down a ridiculous half-court buzzer-beater to seal the deal for Charlotte.

Giannis Antetokounmpo eluded Larry Nance Jr. with a spin move and finished with authority in the Milwaukee Bucks' 127-105 thrashing of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sunday's results

Los Angeles Clippers 124-113 New York Knicks

Milwaukee Bucks 127-105 Cleveland Cavaliers

Indiana Pacers 124-88 Denver Nuggets

Charlotte Hornets 115-114 Toronto Raptors

Houston Rockets 113-90 New Orleans Pelicans

San Antonio Spurs 115-96 Boston Celtics

Golden State Warriors 121-114 Detroit Pistons

Los Angeles Lakers 111-106 Sacramento Kings

Nets at Trail Blazers

This matchup features two All-Star point guards in D'Angelo Russell and Damian Lillard. Brooklyn and Portland are both in the playoff picture. Each team have dangerous backcourts that can fill it up in a hurry.