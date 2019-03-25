English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

NBA wrap: Aldridge powers Spurs over Celtics to continue hot streak

By Opta
San Antonio Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge
San Antonio Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge

New York, March 25: San Antonio Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge exploded against the Boston Celtics in the NBA on Sunday (March 24).

The Spurs big man totalled 48 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in San Antonio's 115-96 win. He showcased his signature mid-range game along the way.

San Antonio have now won 10 of their last 12 games. The Spurs are eighth in the Western Conference, but are just a half game behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz and only one game behind the fifth-placed Los Angeles Clippers so they have a great chance to move up the standings.

Boston, who have lost four straight games, are fifth in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics had a cold outing offensively, as Marcus Smart led the team with 14 points.

Brilliant Bogdanovic

Bojan Bogdanovic scored a game-high 35 points in the Indiana Pacers' 124-88 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Lou Williams tallied 29 points and seven assists to help the Clippers top the New York Knicks 124-113.

James Harden's 28 points led the Houston Rockets to a 113-90 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Misery for Monk

Malik Monk scored three points on one-of-five shooting in the Charlotte Hornets' 115-114 win over the Raptors in Toronto.

Ludicrous Lamb

Jeremy Lamb knocked down a ridiculous half-court buzzer-beater to seal the deal for Charlotte.

Giannis Antetokounmpo eluded Larry Nance Jr. with a spin move and finished with authority in the Milwaukee Bucks' 127-105 thrashing of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sunday's results

Los Angeles Clippers 124-113 New York Knicks

Milwaukee Bucks 127-105 Cleveland Cavaliers

Indiana Pacers 124-88 Denver Nuggets

Charlotte Hornets 115-114 Toronto Raptors

Houston Rockets 113-90 New Orleans Pelicans

San Antonio Spurs 115-96 Boston Celtics

Golden State Warriors 121-114 Detroit Pistons

Los Angeles Lakers 111-106 Sacramento Kings

Nets at Trail Blazers

This matchup features two All-Star point guards in D'Angelo Russell and Damian Lillard. Brooklyn and Portland are both in the playoff picture. Each team have dangerous backcourts that can fill it up in a hurry.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Australia won by 8 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 9:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 25, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue