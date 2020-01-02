English
NBA wrap: LeBron lifts Lakers past Suns, Giannis guides Bucks

By Dejan Kalinic
LeBron James posted 31 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists in Lakers win
Los Angeles, January 2: LeBron James' triple-double helped the Los Angeles Lakers past the Phoenix Suns, while Giannis Antetokounmpo starred in the NBA on Wednesday (January 1).

James posted 31 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists in the Lakers' 117-107 victory.

Anthony Davis had a double-double of 26 points and 11 rebounds as the Lakers closed out victory despite being outscored 28-16 in the fourth quarter.

The Bucks were pushed on their way to a 106-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Antetokounmpo starred with a double-double of 32 points and 17 rebounds for the Bucks (31-5).

Khris Middleton (13 points), Brook Lopez (11) and Eric Bledsoe (10) also managed double digits.

Anthony shines on Madison Square Garden return

Carmelo Anthony posted 26 points on his return to Madison Square Garden, where his Portland Trail Blazers were thrashed by the New York Knicks 117-93.

Nikola Vucevic's double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds helped the Orlando Magic past the Washington Wizards 122-101.

Lillard, Thomas struggle

Portland star Damian Lillard and the Wizards' Isaiah Thomas struggled in losses. Lillard went five-of-20 for 11 points, while Thomas was three-of-10 for his nine points.

LeBron, Davis combine

James and Davis combined brilliantly during the Lakers' win.

Wednesday's results

Orlando Magic 122-101 Washington Wizards

New York Knicks 117-93 Portland Trail Blazers

Milwaukee Bucks 106-104 Minnesota Timberwolves

Los Angeles Lakers 117-107 Phoenix Suns

Raptors at Heat

Two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference meet as the Miami Heat (24-9) host the Toronto Raptors (23-11).

Story first published: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 11:50 [IST]
