Doncic lifts Mavericks, Hawks end San Antonio wait

Doncic's 35 points, eight rebounds and seven assists guided the Mavericks past the Portland Trail Blazers 120-112 on Friday.

He got plenty of support from Tim Hardaway Jr., who chipped in with 29 points as the Mavericks improved to 27-15.

Damian Lillard poured in 34 points for the Trail Blazers, while Hassan Whiteside had a double-double of 21 points and 18 rebounds.

The Hawks recorded their first win in San Antonio since 1997 thanks to a 121-120 victory over the Spurs.

Trae Young posted 31 points, while Kevin Huerter hit a three-pointer with seven seconds remaining for the game-winner.

KEV CALLED GAME pic.twitter.com/EAaTxSpXbW — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 18, 2020

Simmons shines as Raptors crush Wizards

Ben Simmons finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in the Philadelphia 76ers' 100-89 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Norman Powell (28 points) and Terence Davis (23) led the Toronto Raptors past the Washington Wizards 140-111.

Jimmy Butler had 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the Miami Heat's 115-108 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Dunn struggles

Kris Dunn failed to score a point, going 0-for-three from the field in 15 minutes in the Bulls' loss.

Morant magic

Ja Morant delivered a huge dunk in the Memphis Grizzlies' win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Friday's results

Indiana Pacers 116-114 Minnesota Timberwolves Philadelphia 76ers 100-89 Chicago Bulls Toronto Raptors 140-111 Washington Wizards Memphis Grizzlies 113-109 Cleveland Cavaliers Miami Heat 115-108 Oklahoma City Thunder Atlanta Hawks 121-120 San Antonio Spurs Dallas Mavericks 120-112 Portland Trail Blazers

Lakers at Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers (33-8) visit the Houston Rockets (26-14) in a blockbuster clash on Saturday. Lakers star Anthony Davis is questionable for the encounter.