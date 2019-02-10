NBA wrap: Westbrook extends triple-double streak, Thunder down Rockets

Westbrook extended his streak with 21 points, 11 assists and 12 rebounds in the NBA on Saturday (February 9) to match the record set by Wilt Chamberlain in 1968.

Thunder team-mate Paul George added 45 points and 11 rebounds as Oklahoma City overturned a 26-point deficit against Houston.

James Harden scored 42 points – reaching 30 points for the 29th consecutive game – but missed some big shots down the stretch for the Rockets.

Oklahoma City have now won three games in a row, while Houston's three-game winning streak was snapped.

Gasol makes Raptors debut

Marc Gasol – a deadline day acquisition from the Memphis Grizzlies – scored seven points and six rebounds in the Toronto Raptors' 104-99 win over the New York Knicks.

Kemba Walker's 37-point performance lifted the Charlotte Hornets past the Atlanta Hawks 129-120.

Bradley Beal recorded 31 points and added four steals in the Washington Wizards' 134-125 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Horford and Celtics crumble

Al Horford scored six points on three-of-11 shooting in the Boston Celtics' 123-112 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Avery Bradley scored eight points on three-of-10 shooting as the Grizzlies took down the New Orleans Pelicans 99-90.

Smith and Jordan combine

The pass off the backboard from Dennis Smith Jr. to DeAndre Jordan was a bright spot in the Knicks' loss to the Raptors – a franchise record-tying 16th straight defeat.

Ricky Rubio showcased his vision with this feed to Rudy Gobert in the Utah Jazz's 125-105 triumph over the San Antonio Spurs.

what's prettier than Ricky's passing we'll wait pic.twitter.com/zUaV1laK8G — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 9, 2019

Saturday's results

Utah Jazz 125-105 San Antonio Spurs

Indiana Pacers 105-90 Cleveland Cavaliers

Charlotte Hornets 129-120 Atlanta Hawks

Toronto Raptors 104-99 New York Knicks

Memphis Grizzlies 99-90 New Orleans Pelicans

Los Angeles Clippers 123-112 Boston Celtics

Washington Wizards 134-125 Chicago Bulls

Oklahoma City Thunder 117-112 Houston Rockets

Orlando Magic 103-83 Milwaukee Bucks

Lakers at 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers dominated the Los Angeles Lakers in the last matchup between these two teams. Now the 76ers have a new and much more potent starting line-up. The Lakers will have their hands full taking on this gifted 76ers team at the Wells Fargo Center.