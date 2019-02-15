English

Westbrook extends triple-double streak in Thunder's loss to Pelicans

By Opta
Los Angeles, February 15: Russell Westbrook was good but the Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 131-122 in the NBA on Thursday (February 14).

Westbrook scored a season-high 44 points on 18-of-30 shooting while adding 14 rebounds and 11 assists in his NBA-record 11th straight triple-double. He is now averaging 21.2 points, 11.2 assists and 11.1 rebounds this season.

The Thunder, though, trailed by three points at the half and did not come out of the locker room very well as New Orleans opened up a 12-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

Westbrook scored 11 points in the fourth quarter as the Thunder outscored the Pelicans in the frame, but the deficit after the third was simply too much to overcome.

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
