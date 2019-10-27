Rockets' Westbrook passes Magic Johnson for second on NBA's triple-doubles list

Westbrook posted his 139th career triple-double on Saturday to move into second position, leapfrogging Los Angeles Lakers great Johnson.

An eight-time All-Star and 2017 MVP, Westbrook posted 28 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds as the Rockets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 126-123.

Westbrook now trails only Oscar Robertson (181) on that list as he eyes more history.