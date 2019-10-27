Rockets' Westbrook passes Magic Johnson for second on NBA's triple-doubles list

Los Angeles, October 27: Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook surpassed Magic Johnson on the NBA's all-time triple-doubles list.
Westbrook posted his 139th career triple-double on Saturday to move into second position, leapfrogging Los Angeles Lakers great Johnson.
An eight-time All-Star and 2017 MVP, Westbrook posted 28 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds as the Rockets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 126-123.
Westbrook now trails only Oscar Robertson (181) on that list as he eyes more history.
🚀 @russwest44 moves up to 2nd all-time in triple-doubles with 28 PTS, 13 AST, 10 REB in the @HoustonRockets win! #KiaTipOff19 #OneMission pic.twitter.com/NpsTgdJezO— NBA (@NBA) October 27, 2019