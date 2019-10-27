English
Rockets' Westbrook passes Magic Johnson for second on NBA's triple-doubles list

By Thomas Lott
Russell Westbrook

Los Angeles, October 27: Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook surpassed Magic Johnson on the NBA's all-time triple-doubles list.

Westbrook posted his 139th career triple-double on Saturday to move into second position, leapfrogging Los Angeles Lakers great Johnson.

An eight-time All-Star and 2017 MVP, Westbrook posted 28 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds as the Rockets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 126-123.

Westbrook now trails only Oscar Robertson (181) on that list as he eyes more history.

Story first published: Sunday, October 27, 2019, 10:10 [IST]
