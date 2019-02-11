English

NBA wrap: Embiid and 76ers send message in win over Lakers, Warriors edge Heat

By Opta
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid posted 37 points
Los Angeles, February 11: The Philadelphia 76ers' new roster were dominant in a 143-120 rout of LeBron James's Los Angeles Lakers.

Philadelphia claimed back-to-back wins since trading for star forward Tobias Harris from the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Lakers did not have an answer for NBA All-Star Joel Embiid, who posted 37 points and 14 rebounds on 12-of-16 shooting on Sunday, while Harris added 22 points.

Kyle Kuzma's 23-point first quarter kept Los Angeles in the game early. He finished with 39 points while James was one assist shy of a triple-double following 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

The 76ers (36-20) will play Eastern Conference rivals the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, while Lakers dropped to 28-28 and will take on the Atlanta Hawks on the same day.

Doncic lifts Mavs

Luka Doncic recorded 28 points, nine rebounds and six assists to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a narrow 102-101 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Marvin Bagley III scored a career-high 32 points as the Sacramento Kings took down the Phoenix Suns 117-104.

Josh Richardson had a career-high 37 points for the Miami Heat in a 120-118 loss to the Golden State Warriors, who were inspired by Kevin Durant's 39 points at home.

Bullock fails to impress on the road

Recruit Reggie Bullock scored two points on one-of-five shooting in the Lakers' loss.

Isaiah Briscoe scored two points on one-of-eight shooting in the Orlando Magic's 124-108 win over Atlanta.

Redick doing Redick things

After receiving a pass from Ben Simmons on a fast break, 76ers veteran JJ Redick somehow nailed a three as he drifted out of bounds.

Sunday's results

Dallas Mavericks 102-101 Portland Trail Blazers

Sacramento Kings 117-104 Phoenix Suns

Golden State Warriors 120-118 Miami Heat

Philadelphia 76ers 143-120 Los Angeles Lakers

Orlando Magic 124-108 Atlanta Hawks

Trail Blazers at Thunder

Portland are just behind the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference standings. The Thunder are riding a three-game winning streak and have been fuelled by the impressive play of Paul George. The Trail Blazers' dynamic backcourt will need to show up against one of the NBA's best defensive teams.

    Story first published: Monday, February 11, 2019, 10:30 [IST]
