NBA wrap: Wiggins scores 40 points in Timberwolves' win over Thunder

The Timberwolves travelled to Oklahoma City and handed the Thunder a 119-117 loss.

Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Steven Adams all totalled more than 20 points for the Thunder but they could not will themselves past a streaking Wiggins, who recorded a game-high 40 points on 11-of-24 shooting. He also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns chipped in 20 points and nine rebounds of his own for Minnesota.

George, Westbrook and Adams scored 27, 25 and 20 points respectively.

The win was the first for new Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders, who took over after the team fired Tom Thibodeau on Sunday.

The Thunder dropped to 25-15 while the Timberwolves improved to 20-21.

A FORTY-PIECE for Maple Jordan pic.twitter.com/wJM7bdtOw0 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 9, 2019

Jokic lifts Nuggets

Nikola Jokic had a triple-double in a 103-99 win for the Nuggets against the Heat. He recorded 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Landry Shamet scored a career-high 29 points and made eight three-pointers for the 76ers in a 132-115 win over the Wizards.

Kawhi Leonard tallied 31 points on 11-of-18 shooting as the Raptors topped the Hawks 104-101.

Klay Thompson erupted for 43 points on 18-of-29 shooting in a 122-95 victory for the Warriors over the Knicks.

Curry struggles for Warriors

Stephen Curry tallied 14 points but shot just five of 19 from the field.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored seven points on three-of-11 shooting as the Kings fell to the Suns 115-111.

Curry provides clever assist

Curry dished a no-look assist to a slashing Kevon Looney for a slam.

De'Aaron Fox tracked down De'Anthony Melton in transition and pinned a layup against the backboard.

Tuesday's results

Indiana Pacers 123-115 Cleveland Cavaliers

Philadelphia 76ers 132-115 Washington Wizards

Denver Nuggets 103-99 Miami Heat

Toronto Raptors 104-101 Atlanta Hawks

Minnesota Timberwolves 119-117 Oklahoma City Thunder

Phoenix Suns 115-111 Sacramento Kings

Golden State Warriors 122-95 New York Knicks

Los Angeles Clippers 128-109 Charlotte Hornets

Bucks at Rockets

Houston have been one of the toughest teams to beat, especially at home. Milwaukee will have to step into the Toyota Center and top a Rockets team that have won their past 10 home games. Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden will be looking to lead their respective sides to victory.