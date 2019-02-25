NBA wrap: Ross helps Magic top Raptors in Toronto

Orlando claimed victory in Toronto and benefited from a surprising offensive performance from Terrence Ross. The 28-year-old wing totalled 28 points and nine rebounds off the bench to lead all scorers. Nikola Vucevic chipped in 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Toronto's Kyle Lowry managed 19 points and 10 assists. The Raptors tried some experimental lineups, but could not seem to find a rhythm, even though six of their players registered double-digit scoring totals.

Toronto's seven-game winning streak came to a halt, but they remain in second place in the Eastern Conference standings. They elected to hold out Leonard against Orlando for rest and "load management".

Meanwhile, the Magic sit in ninth place and trail the Charlotte Hornets by one game for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Jokic gigantic

Nikola Jokic posted 22 points and 16 rebounds in the Denver Nuggets' dominant 123-96 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Gilgeous-Alexander endures miserable outing

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored one point on 0-of-nine shooting in the Clippers' loss.

DeRozan converts

The San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan converted a midrange jumper over New York Knicks rookie Mitchell Robinson despite a foul.

Jokic's flashy passing led to a wide open look from deep for the Nuggets.

Sunday's results

Orlando Magic 113-98 Toronto Raptors

Denver Nuggets 123-96 Los Angeles Clippers

New York Knicks 130-118 San Antonio Spurs

Kings at Timberwolves

Just three games separate Sacramento and Minnesota in the Western Conference playoff race. As the regular season winds down, both team will jockey for position in hopes of making a postseason appearance.