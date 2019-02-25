English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

NBA wrap: Ross helps Magic top Raptors in Toronto

By Opta
Orlando Magics Terrence Ross top scored with 28 points and nine rebounds
Orlando Magic's Terrence Ross top scored with 28 points and nine rebounds

Los Angeles, February 25: The Toronto Raptors slumped to a shock 113-98 loss to the Orlando Magic without Kawhi Leonard in the NBA on Sunday (February 24).

Orlando claimed victory in Toronto and benefited from a surprising offensive performance from Terrence Ross. The 28-year-old wing totalled 28 points and nine rebounds off the bench to lead all scorers. Nikola Vucevic chipped in 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Toronto's Kyle Lowry managed 19 points and 10 assists. The Raptors tried some experimental lineups, but could not seem to find a rhythm, even though six of their players registered double-digit scoring totals.

Toronto's seven-game winning streak came to a halt, but they remain in second place in the Eastern Conference standings. They elected to hold out Leonard against Orlando for rest and "load management".

Meanwhile, the Magic sit in ninth place and trail the Charlotte Hornets by one game for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Jokic gigantic

Nikola Jokic posted 22 points and 16 rebounds in the Denver Nuggets' dominant 123-96 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Gilgeous-Alexander endures miserable outing

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored one point on 0-of-nine shooting in the Clippers' loss.

DeRozan converts

The San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan converted a midrange jumper over New York Knicks rookie Mitchell Robinson despite a foul.

Jokic's flashy passing led to a wide open look from deep for the Nuggets.

Sunday's results

Orlando Magic 113-98 Toronto Raptors

Denver Nuggets 123-96 Los Angeles Clippers

New York Knicks 130-118 San Antonio Spurs

Kings at Timberwolves

Just three games separate Sacramento and Minnesota in the Western Conference playoff race. As the regular season winds down, both team will jockey for position in hopes of making a postseason appearance.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: LEV 1 - 2 RMD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 8:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue