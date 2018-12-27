NBA wrap: Rose gets 'MVP' chants in Chicago return, Spurs edge Nuggets

Back in Chicago, where he starred for eight seasons, Rose scored 24 points and handed out eight assists in a 119-94 win over the Bulls.

The crowd greeted Rose, the 2011 NBA MVP, with chants of 'MVP' during his performance.

"I had to crack a smile ... it meant a lot," Rose said afterward (via NBCS ).

"MVP!" "MVP!" "MVP!" "MVP!" "MVP!" "MVP!" "MVP!" "MVP!" "MVP!" -- The whole city of Chicago pic.twitter.com/Xozh4wTZhE — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 27, 2018

The San Antonio Spurs defeated the visiting Denver Nuggets 111-103. The loss knocked Denver (21-11) out of first place in the Western Conference. They are now a half game behind the Golden State Warriors, who were idle.

DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 27 as the Spurs (19-16) won for the fifth time in six games.

Dynamic Dinwiddie

High-scoring sixth man Spencer Dinwiddie scored a career-high 37 to lead the Nets to a double-overtime win over the Hornets.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points and 20 rebounds in the Timberwolves' win over the Bulls.

Devin Booker poured in 35 points to help the Suns escape with a 122-120 victory over the Magic.

Rookie star Luka Doncic scored 21 points and added 10 assists and nine rebounds in the Mavericks' 122-119 win over the Pelicans.

Kent Bazemore scored 32 points in the Hawks' loss to the Pacers.

Misery for Murray

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray made only four of his 19 shots and had a minus-20 rating in Denver's loss to San Antonio.

Whiteside, Rose produce magic

Hassan Whiteside spun his way out to a big dunk.

And, ANOTHA one from the big man! pic.twitter.com/Wn4KFnKJPw — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 27, 2018

Rose hit a miraculous shot during his superb performance.

D. Rose hangs and hits it in Chicago! pic.twitter.com/q6nFZW8DdQ — NBA (@NBA) December 27, 2018

Wednesday's results

Detroit Pistons 106-95 Washington Wizards

Phoenix Suns 122-120 Orlando Magic

Indiana Pacers 129-121 Atlanta Hawks

Brooklyn Nets 134-132 Charlotte Hornets

Toronto Raptors 106-104 Miami Heat

Minnesota Timberwolves 119-94 Chicago Bulls

Memphis Grizzlies 95-87 Cleveland Cavaliers

Dallas Mavericks 122-119 New Orleans Pelicans

San Antonio Spurs 111-103 Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Clippers 127-118 Sacramento Kings

Celtics at Rockets

A nice inter-conference matchup that would have fit right in with the marquee slate on Christmas Day. After a rocky patch in late November and early December, the Rockets have now won seven of eight. However, Chris Paul is out with a strained groin and James Harden is questionable (bruised calf). The Celtics are coming off a big overtime win against the 76ers on Christmas Day, led by Kyrie Irving (40 points).