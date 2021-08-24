English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Neeraj Chopra visits ex-coach Kashinath Naik

By Pti

Pune, Aug 24: Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Tuesday paid a visit to his former coach Kashinath Naik here.

Confirming the development, Naik told PTI that Chopra had visited his house in the Mundhwa area at around 1PM and spend over an hour with him. Naik was one of the javelin coaches when Neeraj first joined NIS Patiala in 2015 but after a few months the Olympic champion was assigned a foreign coach since early 2016.

Chopra created history by becoming the first Indian track and field athlete to win a gold medal at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

Neeraj was in the city to attend a programme to name the stadium at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) after him on Monday, but the programme was deferred.

Comments

MORE TOKYO 2020 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, August 24, 2021, 23:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 24, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments