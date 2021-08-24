Neeraj Chopra visits ex-coach Kashinath Naik

Confirming the development, Naik told PTI that Chopra had visited his house in the Mundhwa area at around 1PM and spend over an hour with him. Naik was one of the javelin coaches when Neeraj first joined NIS Patiala in 2015 but after a few months the Olympic champion was assigned a foreign coach since early 2016.

Chopra created history by becoming the first Indian track and field athlete to win a gold medal at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

Neeraj was in the city to attend a programme to name the stadium at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) after him on Monday, but the programme was deferred.