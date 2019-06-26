English

Neeraj ruled out of Amir Khan showdown after accident

By Pti
neeraj

New Delhi, June 26: Indian pro boxer Neeraj Goyat has been hospitalised after suffering "severe injuries" following a car accident, ruling him out of next month's WBC Pearl World Championship clash against British star Amir Khan.

Neeraj drawing inspiration from Team India ahead of clash with Amir

The 27-year-old from Haryana met with the accident when he was returning home after training. Neeraj was set to take on Khan, a two-time world champion, in the WBC Pearl World Championship bout in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on July 12.

"We are very sad to inform that our star Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat who was preparing for his mega fight against Amir Khan met with a car accident last night that has caused him severe injuries on his head, face and left arm. He is currently in hospital and we wish him a speedy recovery," Bill Dosanjh, Promoter of the Super Boxing League, said in a statement.

The organisers are now looking for a replacement for Neeraj. "We are in the process of looking for Neeraj's replacement. Please bear with us till we announce the new opponent of Amir Khan," the statement said.

Neeraj is the WBC Asia welterweight titleholder and has a record of 11 wins including two knockouts, three losses and two draws till date.

Read more about: amir khan wbc boxing india pakistan
Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 17:59 [IST]
