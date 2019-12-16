English
Pelicans set franchise record after 12th straight NBA loss

By Sacha Pisani
Lonzo Ball

New York, December 16: The struggling New Orleans Pelicans set a franchise record with their 12th consecutive defeat in the NBA.

Sunday's 130-119 loss against the Orlando Magic marked an unwanted record for the Pelicans.

New Orleans had twice previously lost 11 games in a row – in 2004 as the Hornets and again in 2012 as the Pelicans.

But the Pelicans (6-21) topped that mark after being outscored 41-27 in the third quarter at home to the Magic (12-14).

It has been a season of change for the Pelicans, who lost All-Star Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster trade.

The Pelicans received Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and three first-round draft picks in return, while they signed free agent JJ Redick.

New Orleans also secured sensational talent Zion Williamson with the number one pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

But Pelicans fans are still waiting for Williamson to make his regular-season debut as the 19-year-old recovers from a knee injury.

Monday, December 16, 2019, 5:50 [IST]
