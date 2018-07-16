Romo wins celebrity-filled American Century Championship

The 38-year-old NFL great held off ex-St Louis Cardinals pitcher Mark Mulder by three points to win the celebrity tournament at Lake Tahoe.

Romo, who had five birdies on Sunday, shot a 68 to give him 71 points through three rounds in a modified scoring system.

Mulder won the previous three American Century Championships.

Romo, who works as an analyst for CBS, turned down the $125,000 cheque to keep his amateur status. He also won an amateur championship last weekend in Wisconsin by nine strokes.

He made his PGA Tour debut in March but finished in last place at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship and failed to qualify for the U.S. Open.

Source: OPTA