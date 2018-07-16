English

Romo wins celebrity-filled American Century Championship

Tony Romo
Tony Romo won the celebrity tournament at Lake Tahoe.

Nevada, July 16: Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo claimed his first American Century Championship title on Sunday.

The 38-year-old NFL great held off ex-St Louis Cardinals pitcher Mark Mulder by three points to win the celebrity tournament at Lake Tahoe.

Romo, who had five birdies on Sunday, shot a 68 to give him 71 points through three rounds in a modified scoring system.

Mulder won the previous three American Century Championships.

Romo, who works as an analyst for CBS, turned down the $125,000 cheque to keep his amateur status. He also won an amateur championship last weekend in Wisconsin by nine strokes.

He made his PGA Tour debut in March but finished in last place at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship and failed to qualify for the U.S. Open.

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Monday, July 16, 2018, 5:00 [IST]
