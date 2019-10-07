World Athletics Championships: Ali wins hurdles gold as USA finish on a high note

Ali ran a personal best 12.34 seconds to take the title ahead of fellow American Kendra Harrison, with Daniella Williams claiming silver for Jamaica on Sunday (October 6).

Uganda's world cross country champion Cheptegei stayed ahead of a strong field to win the 10,000m on the last evening of action in Qatar, while Kenyan Cheruiyot became the new 1500m champion.

There was long jump gold for German favourite Malaika Mihambo, who leaped a world-leading 7.30m, and Anderson Peters of Grenada became the first man from the Americas to be crowned world javelin champion.

The USA ended the competition with back-to-back 4x400m relay triumphs and finished top of the medal table with 29 – 14 of those being gold – ahead of Kenya, with 11 medals and five titles.

ALI INSPIRED BY OTHER MOTHERS

Olympic silver medallist Ali emulated Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Allyson Felix and Liu Hong in winning gold within a couple of years of giving birth.

Ali, who has a four-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter, took inspiration from seeing other athletes be successful at the highest level after becoming a mother.

The two-time world indoor champion said: "This is super special. I have never won an outdoor world title, I am ecstatic.

"Shelly-Ann, Allyson, all the ladies who have come back from child birth are an inspiration for me and I am so excited to be able to pull of the world title."

CHEPTEGEI AND CHERUIYOT GO ONE BETTER

Cheptegei and Cheruiyot had to settle for silver in London two years ago, but went one better on this occasion.

There was always going to be a new 10,000m champion after Mo Farah ended his track career and it was Cheptegei who came away from Yomif Kejelcha on the final lap to cross the line in 26:46.37 - the second-fastest time in World Championship history.

Cheruiyot was in front from the gun to take in the 1500m and burst away to finish two seconds clear of 2012 Olympic champion Taoufik Makhloufi.

MIHAMBO LEAPS INTO NEW GROUND

The strongly fancied Mihambo was down in seventh after the second round of the long jump final, but leapt into the lead with a third jump of 7.30m.

Only the great Jackie Joyner-Kersee has been beyond that distance at a World Championships and that jump put the 25-year-old German just a centimetre short of the all-time top 10 leaps.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk of Ukraine and Nigerian Ese Brume won silver and gold respectively.

RELAY DOUBLE FOR USA

The USA ended another superb Championships on a high note with a relay double – the women coming home well clear of Poland and Jamaica taking bronze.

Jamaica had to settle for silver behind the USA's men's quartet, while the Belgium also got on the podium.