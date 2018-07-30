English

Nine bouts announced for UFC's return to Sao Paulo

Sam Alvey will be involved in Light Heavyweight action
Bengaluru, July 30: The UFC has announced nine bouts for the promotion's return to Sao Paulo, Brazil which takes place at Ginasio do Ibirapuera on September 22.

The headliners of in UFC Fight Night 137 are yet to be announced, but the card promises to be an action-packed one with some of Brazil's top talent in action on the night.

First up, it's the return of perennial contender Rogerio Nogueira, who makes his first start since November 2016 against hard-hitting Sam Alvey in a light heavyweight bout.

Next up, hometown's Ketlen Vieira will compete for the first time as a UFC fighter and she puts her unbeaten record on the line against former Invicta FC champion Tonya Evinger in a women's bantamweight bout.

Meanwhile, No. 8-ranked welterweight contender Neil Magny, who has won two in a row, makes his fourth appearance in Brazil when he faces No. 14-ranked Alex Oliveira, who is fresh from a Performance of the Night submission of Carlos Condit.

Also in the welterweight division, Ben "Killa B" Saunders will meet Sergio Moraes, while a Fight of the Night candidate is expected when Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos faces Belal Muhammad.

Veterans Thales Leites and Hector Lombard face off in a middleweight matchup, while Francisco Trinaldo and Evan Dunham meet at 155 pounds. Plus, Livia Souza vs Alex Chambers in a strawweight bout, and Luis Henrique vs Mark Godbeer in light heavyweight action round off the bouts that were announced last week.

This is how the UFC Fight Night 137 card looks for now.

Light Heavyweight bout: Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Sam Alvey

Women's Bantamweight bout: Ketlen Vieira vs. Tonya Evinger

Welterweight bout: Neil Magny vs. Alex Oliveira

Welterweight bout: Ben Saunders vs. Sergio Moraes

Welterweight bout: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Belal Muhammad

Middleweight bout: Thales Leites vs. Hector Lombard

Lightweight bout: Francisco Trinaldo vs. Evan Dunham

Women's Strawweight bout: Livia Renata Souza vs. Alex Chambers

Light Heavyweight bout: Luis Henrique vs. Mark Godbeer

    Story first published: Monday, July 30, 2018, 11:29 [IST]
