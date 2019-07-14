English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Unbeaten Vijender Singh wins 11th pro bout

By Pti
Indian boxing star Vijender Singh secured 11th pro win (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Indian boxing star Vijender Singh secured 11th pro win (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

Newark, July 14: Indian boxing star Vijender Singh remained an unstoppable force, clinching a Technical Knockout over the more experienced Mike Snider on his debut in the US professional circuit in Newark.

In what was to be a super middleweight eight-rounder on Saturday night (early Sunday morning in India), the 33-year-old from Haryana prevailed in four rounds for his 11th consecutive victory in the circuit.

The triumph came in the second minute of the fourth round when Vijender cornered Snider with a flurry of straight punches, prompting the referee to stop the bout in the Indian's favour. This was Vijender's eighth knockout win in all.

The 38-year-old Snider was flailing his arms without any significant force in his punches for most of the bout.

Vijender, on the other hand, was sharp as ever despite fighting his first bout in more than a year.

The Indian never looked threatened by the local favourite and thwarted his feeble attacks quite easily.

Vijender, a former WBO Asia Pacific champion, recently fought and lost in the Indian general elections from the South Delhi seat.

Snider came into the fight with an overall record of 13-5-3.

Vijender would be aiming to compete in two more fights this year after signing up with Hall of Famer Bob Arum's Top Rank Promotions.

More VIJENDER SINGH News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Final - July 14 2019, 03:00 PM
New Zealand
England
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: vijender singh boxing wbo india
Story first published: Sunday, July 14, 2019, 9:21 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 14, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue