Unbeaten Vijender Singh wins 11th pro bout

In what was to be a super middleweight eight-rounder on Saturday night (early Sunday morning in India), the 33-year-old from Haryana prevailed in four rounds for his 11th consecutive victory in the circuit.

The triumph came in the second minute of the fourth round when Vijender cornered Snider with a flurry of straight punches, prompting the referee to stop the bout in the Indian's favour. This was Vijender's eighth knockout win in all.

And the winner is Vijender Singh.

Vijender Singh remains undefeated by knocking out Michael Snider in 4th round in his US debut at Newark.

The 38-year-old Snider was flailing his arms without any significant force in his punches for most of the bout.

Vijender, on the other hand, was sharp as ever despite fighting his first bout in more than a year.

The Indian never looked threatened by the local favourite and thwarted his feeble attacks quite easily.

Vijender, a former WBO Asia Pacific champion, recently fought and lost in the Indian general elections from the South Delhi seat.

Snider came into the fight with an overall record of 13-5-3.

Vijender would be aiming to compete in two more fights this year after signing up with Hall of Famer Bob Arum's Top Rank Promotions.