Nong-O to defend ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai title against Alaverdi Ramazanov

The unbeaten Thai will put his belt on the line against Russia's Alaverdi Ramazanov on home soil at ONE Fight Night 6, which is scheduled to go down at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on January 14, 2023.

Nong-O returned from a three-year hiatus from action to sign for ONE Championship in 2018, and he has gone 9-0 since then. The 35-year-old captured the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title in only his third outing with the promotion in 2019 and has defended it on six occasions, finishing the last four by knockout.

In his most recent outing, at ONE Fight Night 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II in October, Nong-O dispatched English Muay Thai pioneer Liam Harrison in little more than two minutes.

Now, Ramazanov will become the next challenger to attempt to break the striking dynamo's dominant streak.

The 27-year-old is a former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion and is no stranger to beating Thai opposition at their own game. He holds wins over Capitan Petchyindee and Pongsiri P.K. Saenchai.

"Babyface Killer" has a Muay Thai and kickboxing record of 63-9, and he'll enter arguably his stiffest test yet full of confidence on 14 January.

ONE Fight Night 6 will be the third time Nong-O and Ramazanov have been scheduled to face each other. The pair were booked to fight two years ago, while both held World Titles, but the bout was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They were matched up a second time for ONE X this past March before another cancellation.

ONE Fight Night 6 is shaping up to be a big night in Bangkok, as the event will also play host to the highly anticipated mixed rules fight super-fight between Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex and kickboxing legend Anissa Meksen.

