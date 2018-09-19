North, South Korea to make joint bid for 2032 Olympics

The decision was announced in Seoul following a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Kim will also make a visit to the South Korean capital Seoul this year.

North and South Korea will submit a joint bid to host the 2032 Summer Olympics.



The visit would mark the first time a North Korean leader visited Seoul since the two countries were split in 1945.

A statement issued by the two countries also said they had agreed to "participate jointly" at all international competitions including the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The idea of a joint bid to host the Summer Games in 2032 was floated last week by Seoul's Sports Minister Do Jong-hwan.

Do said that co-hosting the Games would build on the success of this year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, an event, which was desciribed by International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach as "the Games of New Horizons."

"I can truly say: the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018 are the Games of New Horizons," Bach had said during the Winter Games closing ceremony.

"We are embracing these new horizons. We offer our hand to everybody to join forces in this faith in the future.

"Dear athletes, you are the best ambassadors of our optimism. Thank you for sharing it with us. Thank you for your competitive spirit. Thank you for your fair play," Bach added.

