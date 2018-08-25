Tiger Woods narrowly within Northern Trust projected cut after second round

The 14-time major champion shot a 71 at Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey on Friday to finish the first two rounds at even par on the projected cut line.

Woods managed to make just two birdies to go with a pair of bogeys as he finished his second round in a tie for 69th.

The 42-year-old is 10 shots back of leader Jamie Lovemark, who is 10 under for the tournament after back-to-back five-under 66s.

Woods entered the week 20th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Tiger Woods bogeys the last. He's T68 at @TheNTGolf. Will he make the cut? pic.twitter.com/cx15fpUVzk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 24, 2018