English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Tiger Woods narrowly within Northern Trust projected cut after second round

Posted By: OPTA
Tiger Woods narrowly within Northern Trust projected cut after second round

New Delhi, 25: Tiger Woods looked to have made the cut at the Northern Trust in the FedEx Cup playoffs after an even-par second round.

The 14-time major champion shot a 71 at Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey on Friday to finish the first two rounds at even par on the projected cut line.

Woods managed to make just two birdies to go with a pair of bogeys as he finished his second round in a tie for 69th.

The 42-year-old is 10 shots back of leader Jamie Lovemark, who is 10 under for the tournament after back-to-back five-under 66s.

Woods entered the week 20th in the FedEx Cup standings.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: LGN 2 - 2 RSO
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, August 25, 2018, 3:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 25, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue