Odisha govt announces Rs 1.5 crore cash award for Asian Games silver medallist Dutee Chand

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who congratulated Chand on Sunday (August 26) soon after she sprinted to glory, said "it was a matter of pride" that an athlete from Odisha has brought laurels to the country.

Congratulate #DuteeChand on sprinting to glory with a Silver in 100m sprint at #AsianGames2018. You have made the nation proud and #Odisha could not have been prouder! Best wishes. #OdishaForIndia — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 26, 2018

"In recognition of her grit and determination, the chief minister has announced a cash award of Rs 1.5 crore to Dutee Chand," a statement issued by Patnaik's office said.

In 1998 Asian Games, Odia athlete Rachita Panda Mistri had won a bronze medal. The CMO statement also said that the government plans to increase its focus on sporting events and activities in the coming days, considering the performance of its athletes in the recent times.

Seems like a great run for our runners in the #AsianGames2018. The phenomenally talented Dutee Chand wins a Silver in the Women's 100 m event. Well done! @asiangames2018 pic.twitter.com/e1IbG4m8YK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2018

"To encourage athletes, the state had successfully organised the 22nd Asian Athletics Championships in 2017 in partnership with International Association of Athletics Federation and Athletics Federation of India. Odisha will soon get an advanced Athletics Academy, a first-of-its-kind at state level," it added.

A host of other distinguished persons in the state, including Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, have also congratulated Dutee Chand for her achievement. "Splendid performances by India's daughters in athletics today. Heartiest Congratulations to @DuteeChand for bagging silver in the women's 100m dash. The medal is even more special as this is the first medal in 100m race by an Indian female since 1986 at #AsianGames," Pradhan tweeted.

Basant Panda, the state unit president of the BJP, and legislature party leader K V Singhdeo also extended their wishes to the star sprinter for her silver streak at the Asian Games.

What a day for India in athletics!



In a Magnificent run, India’s Dutee Chand won SILVER medal in Women's 100 m with a timing of 11.32sec.



KUDOS to you Champion! #AsianGames2018 #KheloIndia #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/GI6ZH8o4Tm — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 26, 2018