Nothing has changed with heavyweight move - Usyk

By Ben Spratt
Oleksandr Usyk will make his heavyweight debut in October
Oleksandr Usyk will make his heavyweight debut in October

Kiev, September 25: Oleksandr Usyk is eager to make his long-awaited heavyweight debut but insists his approach to boxing has not changed with a move to a new division.

The former undisputed cruiserweight champion is fighting at heavyweight for the first time against Tyrone Spong next month, having seen a May outing against Carlos Takam cancelled due to a bicep injury.

Usyk insists he has put in even more work since deciding to make the step up, with his team making sure preparations run smoothly.

"There have been no problems in order to move to the heavyweight division," he told Matchroom Boxing. "At least to me, there have been no problems. I simply moved to the heavyweight division and that was it.

"Virtually nothing has changed in my training, we’ve simply started doing even more work. Different, and hard work, which is practicing with big guys who pose a great threat.

"We're working hard, smiling, going crazy during the training camp, and doing our job. Everyone who is in my camp does their job 100 per cent, meaning that they give everything so that I feel comfortable.

"Everything is as comfortable as possible; the food, rehab, resting, massage, training. My team is looking after all of it and we are working hard together."

Usyk, who has not fought since beating Tony Bellew last November, added: "I'm really looking forward to boxing on October 12. I very much missed the boxing.

"I love boxing and really there is a lot of talk about it, but I'm not paying attention to it. My objective is to do my job in the gym in order to show all the enthusiasts and fans great boxing in the ring."

boxing tony bellew wbo
Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 1:30 [IST]
