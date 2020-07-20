English
Olympic-bound athletes safety first, but camps can't be delayed, says Kiren Rijiju

By
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Bengaluru, July 20: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju says the government's first priority is safety of the Olympic-bound athletes amid the coronavirus pandemic, but feels the training camps can't be delayed as it puts them at disadvantage.

In an interview with Times of India, Sports Minister discussed about the government's plans for the Tokyo-bound athletes with the current rise in COVID-19 cases.

"We are passing through an extraordinary situation due to the pandemic and therefore, the government's approach to commencement of training for our Olympics-bound-athletes would be to tread with caution, keeping their health and safety in mind," Rijiju told in an interview with TOI.

He further added that the training camps also can't be delayed as he feels the Indian athletes, who are headed to Tokyo next year for the Olympics, will be at disadvantage over competitors from other countries due to lockdown being enforced in few places.

"However, we cannot put them at a disadvantage by delaying their training. Therefore, camps will have to be held, while making a thorough situation appraisal. Decisions will be made on a case-to-case basis.

"The lockdown in many states is an added challenge, like in Bengaluru, where our athletes have not been able to join the camp. We have to work keeping all these factors in mind."

Rijiju also said other camps will also surely start, but their immediate priority in training of Olympic-bound athletes.

When being questioned about status of camps in boxing, shooting and other disciplines, Rijiju said: "The camps are being resumed in phases as per the situation in the states. The boxers are already in Patiala, but are going through an extended quarantine. Once the quarantine is over, they will resume training as per the SOP laid down.

"The shooting facility has been opened up and all Olympic-bound shooters are free to resume their training. The other camps will surely start but the training of athletes bound for Tokyo is our priority at this juncture."

Messi breaks Xavi's record in La Liga
Story first published: Monday, July 20, 2020, 15:31 [IST]
