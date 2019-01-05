Olympic medallist Gagan Narang gives shooting tips to badminton star Carolina Marin

Premier Badminton League team Pune 7 Aces, led by Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin, had quite a time at the Pune ranges as they tried their hand at shooting.

For once, the badminton stars gave up their racquets and picked up the air rifles & .22 Caliber pistols and aimed for the bulls eye.

It was quite a sight when two Olympic medallists - rifle shooter Narang had clinched a bronze at the 2012 London Games while Marin was the gold medallist at 2016 Rio - exchanged notes on sporting activity, their respective sports and carving out future champions.

Said Narang, who has been working on the grassroots levels to carve out future champions, "We were delighted to host 7 Aces Pune, both badminton and shooting as a sport has growth in popularity in recent years and a viable synergy can be achieved in the grassroots level.

"It was fun to explain the team about shooting as a sport and brilliant chance for our Pune academy students to meet the stalwarts," added four-time Olympian Narang, who explained the nuances of rifle and pistol shooting to Marin and her team.

The Pune 7 Aces players tried their hand out at the air weapons and .22 calibre weapons. The badminton players also mingled with the students of the Gun For Glory academy in Pune and posed for photographs.

The Gun For Glory Academy, under the aegis of Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation, was opened in 2011 and has now spread pan India, nurturing talent at the grassroots level in 16 centres across the country. The academy provides state-of-the-art facilities and modern training methods to help youngsters hone their skills and aid them in building their professional careers.

The Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation focuses on broad-basing sport and developing individuals through sports. GNSPF is devoted to the promotion and development of the Olympic sports and works with a mission of creating a vibrant and thriving shooting community in India and to make shooting, India's most accessible mainstream sport.