Double Olympic champion Cracknell set to become oldest Boat Race competitor

Cracknell triumphed in the coxless fours at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney and was in the quartet that retained the title four years later in Athens.

He retired from elite rowing in 2006 but has taken on huge challenges since, including rowing across the Atlantic Ocean.

Cambridge, who won the race last year, will hope his experience helps them in next month's outing on the River Thames after Cracknell – who is studying a masters degree in human evolution at the university – was named in seat two.

At 46, Cracknell will be the oldest member of a crew in the race's long history, eclipsing Andy Probert – who was 38 when he took part in 1992.