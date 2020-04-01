English
On this day in sport: Sutton's flying start, Louis KO and Hammond's masterclass

By Dom Farrell
Chris Sutton
Twenty five years back, on this day, Chris Sutton scored the fastest goal in Premier League history at that time.

London, April 1: Chris Sutton was in a hurry on this day in 1995, scoring the fastest goal in Premier League history at that time.

Six decades earlier, heavyweight great Joe Louis was similarly not looking to waste any time in defence of his world title.

However, England batsman Wally Hammond found a way to make his work stretch out languidly for hours.

Let's take a look back at April 1 in sporting history.

1995 – Chris Sutton scores Premier League's fastest goal

Alan Shearer's prolific strike partnership with Sutton was pivotal in firing Blackburn Rovers to the 1994-95 Premier League title and they combined with aplomb after 12.94 seconds at Goodison Park.

Shearer nodded a lofted ball down for Sutton, who took a touch before thumping home to set a 2-1 win in motion - making April fools of the home defence.

Six players have since dipped inside Sutton's best mark. Dwight Yorke did so later that year, while Shearer himself now sits inside a top three headed by Shane Long – the Southampton forward who stunned Watford after 7.69 seconds.

1938 – Joe Louis knocks out Harry Thomas

Bigger things lay in wait for Louis, who put away challenger Harry Thomas after two minutes and 50 seconds of round five at Chicago Stadium.

'The Brown Bomber' had won the heavyweight title the previous June against James Braddock – aka 'The Cinderella Man'.

Any remaining question marks against Louis' claims for greatness were largely eradicated next time out, when he claimed sweet revenge against Max Schmeling. The German contender stopped Louis in 12 rounds two years earlier, but he was obliterated inside the first session at Yankee Stadium.

1933 – Wally Hammond hits 336

Even though he was one of Test cricket's great technicians, New Zealand must have been fed up of the sight of Hammond by the end of their 1933 series, where he averaged a scarcely credible 563.

In the first Test, he made 227 and remarkably went much bigger in Auckland. Hammond's 336 not out featured 10 sixes and was the highest score in Test history at the time.

His compatriot Len Hutton surpassed the mark with 364 against Australia at The Oval five years later. Hammond's innings remains ninth on Test cricket's all-time list.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 12:30 [IST]
