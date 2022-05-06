ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot - Full card announced for May 20 event

In the main event, Petchmorakot Petchyindee defends the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title against Jimmy Vienot. It will be the Thai's third defense since winning the belt against Pongsiri PK.Saenchai in 2020.

That victory is also part of the titleholder's four-fight winning streak in ONE, which includes victories over Pongsiri, Charlie Peters, Yodsanklai Fairtex, and Magnus Andersson.

The 28-year-old Bangkok-based fighter has a career record of 164-35-2 and a 7-2-1 slate in The Home of Martial Arts.

Meanwhile, Vienot is the SUPERKOMBAT Middleweight World Champion and has won Arena Fight K-1 and Lumpinee Stadium World Titles.

He also competed in Glory Kickboxing and owned the WBC and WPMF World Titles in the 72.5-kilogram division. Vienot has also won titles with the World Muay Thai Council.

The 26-year-old competitor from Montpellier, France, sports a 51-21-1 record and is also on a four-fight winning streak.

Petchmorakot, Prajanchai to defend respective world titles at ONE 157

In the co-main event, Prajanchai PK.Saenchai puts the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship on the line versus Joseph "The Hurricane" Lasiri.

This contest will be his second inside the Circle since defeating Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the World Title. Moreover, Prajanchai has a lifetime record of 338-51-3.

To contrast, Lasiri sports a 42-12 record and has won three of his last four fights. Those victories came against Asahi Shinagawa, Rocky Ogden, and current ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Hiroki Akimoto.

Also included in the main card are two quarterfinal fights of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix. Top-ranked contender Jonathan Haggerty will face Walter Goncalves, while current World Champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon will compete against Jacob Smith.

That contest will be Rodtang's opportunity to bounce back from the mixed rules match against Demetrious Johnson at ONE X. The loss to "Mighty Mouse" was his first in 11 fights with the world's largest martial arts organization.

Brothers Tye and Kade Ruotolo will also have their ONE debuts in a pair of submission grappling matches. Kade will encounter former ONE Lightweight World Champion Shinya Aoki, who has the most submission victories in the promotion.

Meanwhile, Tye will face #4-ranked featherweight contender Garry Tonon. Completing the main card is a heavyweight mixed martial arts showdown between compatriots Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida and Hugo Cunha.

Cunha will have an opportunity to bounce back from his loss to Dustin Joynson at ONE: Bad Blood in February. On the other hand, Almeida has won both of his fights via submission.

Indian fighters Asha Roka and Zeba Bano to compete at ONE 157

The lead card for ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot will feature the following fights:

• Rade Opacic vs. Guto Inocente (heavyweight kickboxing)

• Asha Roka vs. Alyse Anderson (atomweight MMA)

• Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Taiki Naito (Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarterfinals)

• Savvas Michael vs. Amir Naseri (Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarterfinals)

• Davit Kiria vs. Mohammed Boutasaa (featherweight kickboxing)

• Nat "Wondergirl" Jaroonsak vs. Zeba Bano (strawweight MMA)

• Panyapak Jitmuangnon vs. Josue Cruz (Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix alternate fight)

• Sherzoo Kabutov vs. Denis Puric (Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix alternate fight)

• Elipitua Siregar vs. Robin Catalan (strawweight MMA)

Source: Media Release