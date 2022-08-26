ONE 160 results and recap: Kantharaj Agasa victorious, Christian Lee and Tang Kai win world titles

Agasa put pressure on his opponent right from the sound of the opening bell, chasing "The Lion Dog" around the Circle with a flurry of strikes.

The two stayed standing for the majority of the fight, but the action didn't last long. The Indian MMA star used his right hand to deliver a technical TKO in less than three minutes of the first round.

The rest of the evening was equally as exciting as two titles changed hands in the headliner. In the co-main event, Tang Kai was the first man to hand Thanh Le a loss inside the Circle, capturing his ONE Featherweight World Title in the process.

After significant back-and-forth action, the Chinese athlete edged out the win after surviving much of Le's pressure. By winning the belt, Tang also became the first male Chinese MMA World Champion.

The main event saw Christian Lee reclaim his ONE Lightweight World Championship against Ok Rae Yoon. "The Warrior" was committed to leaving this rematch with the gold after a frustrating loss to Ok last year.

After dropping Ok and swarming him with a barrage of blows, the 24-year-old was successful, even earning himself a US$50,000 for his performance.

Also on the card, Saemapetch Fairtex finished Rittewada Petchyindee via a second round knockout in a bantamweight muay thai bout after Keanu Subba knocked out Amir Khan in the first round of a featherweight bout.

Plus, Martin Batur knocked out Paul Elliot in the first round of a heavyweight bout after Tommy Langaker claimed a decision win over Renato Canuto in a lightweight submission grappling bout.

ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee 2 results

• ONE Lightweight World Title Bout: Christian Lee defeated Ok Rae Yoon via TKO at 1:00 of round two

• ONE Featherweight World Title Bout: Tang Kai defeated Thanh Le via unanimous decision

• Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Saemapetch Fairtex defeated Rittewada Petchyindee via knockout at 1:35 of round two

• Featherweight Bout: Keanu Subba defeated Amir Khan via knockout at 3:29 of round one

• Heavyweight Bout: Martin Batur defeated Paul Elliott via TKO at 3:38 of round one

• Lightweight Submission Grappling Bout: Tommy Langaker defeated Renato Canuto via decision

• Bantamweight Bout: Kantharaj Agasa defeated Thales Nakassu via TKO at 2:55 of round one

Source: Media Release