ONE 160: Thanh Le's weakness is that he doesn't want to fight, says Tang Kai

The 26-year-old has picked up a perfect 6-0 record within the Circle and is determined to leave this bout with both his seventh consecutive win and Le's hardware.

Tang's last three bouts have ended in first-round knockouts, demonstrating just how heavy the Chinese striker's hands are. While he will be taking on another world-renowned stand-up artist, Tang is certain Le is well past his prime in the Circle.

"He is now approaching the end of his career. I think he's 36 or 37 years old now, and he has a family and kids. I don't think he will focus on the game and training. But I am still very young. I am 100 percent committed," he said.

"Thanh Le, you're old. It's time to retire. I'll be the new king of the featherweight division."

ONE 160: Thanh Le vows to expose Tang Kai

Tang boldly faces the undefeated kingpin of the division, as Le hasn't lost a fight in four years and has a 13-2 record. The World Champion's last battle versus Garry Tonon at ONE: LIGHTS OUT in February ended poorly for "The Lion Killer," as he succumbed to Le's KO power in only 56 seconds.

However, Tang is a worthy challenger and may have the knockout strategy to meet Le's - who has won every single one of his bouts via finish. The young featherweight's fight against Kim "The Fighting God" Jae Woong at ONE X in March ended quickly in the first two minutes of round one, when Tang delivered a sturdy left hook.

He warns the World Champion that the same fate could befall him when they meet at the end of August.

"I think Thanh Le's weakness is that he doesn't fight. He was not hit in ONE Championship before, but when I meet him, I just have to punch him, and he will be defeated," Tang said.

"My reading [of the fight] and skills are better than his. I am better at seizing opportunities. I don't think this game will go to a decision. I think I'll KO him."

ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee II will be broadcast live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 1, starting with the lead card at 4 PM IST followed by the main card at 6 PM IST on Friday, August 26.

