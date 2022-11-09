ONE 163: Saygid Izagakhmaev eyes win over Shinya Aoki and a run at ONE World title

Izagakhmaev has made a big splash in ONE Championship's lightweight division so far in 2022, scoring two emphatic wins in just as many appearances, but the Dagestani phenom must beat a legend next if he wants to make it to the promised land in 2023.

Izagakhmaev takes on Japanese mixed martial arts icon Shinya Aoki at the upcoming ONE 163 event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, and he knows the stakes are high.

"[This is a big fight because] he is a very well-known fighter. He has a name; he has his own following. He might be one of the most recognized fighters in the MMA world," the 29-year-old said.

"He's a veteran of this sport and a former ONE World Champion, so a win over a fighter like Aoki will push me forward significantly. It will be a huge win for all our team."

"Tobikan Judan" is a tough outing for any fighter on the ONE roster. The 39-year-old grappling ace holds no fewer than 31 submission wins in his 39-7 professional record that spans 19 years.

ONE Championship reveal full card for ONE 163: Akimoto vs. Petchtanong

Grappling star Izagakhmaev has racked up an impressive 12 submission wins of his own so far in his 21-2 slate, so he remains undaunted. He plans to not only win but do it in a way that catches the attention of ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

"My plan is aggression. If he aggressively attacks, I will engage him just as aggressively. [The rest of the plan], I will show only in the fight," he said.

"I would like to finish this fight striking. I think it's going to end this way. [My goal is] to win this fight ahead of time and shout from the ring, 'Chatri, give me my US$50,000.'"

If he scores another victory on November 19, there will be little doubt that Izagakhmaev has World Title challenger potential.

The current king of the division, Christian Lee, has a firm hold on the gold, but the Academy MMA star suggests that "The Warrior" hasn't faced the likes of him yet.

"If I win the upcoming fight - and I'll win it, Inshallah - I will challenge the champion of our division," Izagakhmaev said. "Christian Lee has beaten everybody [else], but he knows who he hasn't beaten."

ONE 163: Akimoto vs. Petchtanong – Three reasons to watch the November 19 event

Lee is currently preparing for a crack at champ-champ status at ONE Fight Night 4, where he challenges ONE Welterweight World Champion Kiamrian Abbasov.

A win for Lee could potentially hold up those waiting in line in the lightweight division, so Izagakhmaev hopes that Abbasov sends "The Warrior" packing to make him available for a title shot sooner.

"I want [Lee] to lose this fight. Let Kiamrian win it and send the lightweight champion back to his division where we can fight together," he said.

"I'm destined to be the lightweight champion, it's only a matter of time. I think I will become the ONE World Champion in half a year. I'm the new force in the lightweight division, and nobody will stop me."

Source: Media Release