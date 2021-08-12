ONE Battleground II Full Card, Date, Timings, Telecast and Streaming Information

ONE Battleground II Full Card (All MMA bouts)

1. Lightweight bout: Eduard Folayang vs. Zhang Lipeng

2. Strawweight bout: Alex Silva vs. Miao Li Tao

3. Heavyweight bout: Thomas Narmo vs. Alain Ngalani

4. Flyweight bout: Eko Roni Saputra vs. Liu Peng Shuai

5. Lightweight bout: Otgonbaatar Nergui vs. Rahul Raju

ONE Battleground II Telecast and Streaming Information

ONE Battleground II will be broadcast in more than 150 countries, and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device.

The full event stream will be available on ONE's YouTube channel and the ONE Super App beginning at 8:30 PM Singapore Standard Time (SGT). Also, the first two bouts will be streamed on ONE's Facebook and Twitter pages.

How and when to watch ONE Battleground II in India?

The event will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar and telecast on Star Sports Select 1 at 6 PM India Standard Time (IST) on Friday, 13 August.

Main Event: Folayang vs Lipeng

The main event features a lightweight clash between a Filipino icon attempting to prove that he can still hang with the division's elite and a Chinese phenom looking to kick-start his legacy in The Home Of Martial Arts.

Another loss would push Eduard Folayang even further away from his goal of regaining the belt, so a victory on Friday is crucial to his World Title aspirations. However, Zhang Lipeng has no intention of letting that happen - at least not at his own expense.

By defeating Folayang, "The Warrior" would certainly make a loud statement and get closer to his dream matchups with lightweight king Christian Lee and #2-ranked Aoki.

Silva vs Li Tao

The winner of this co-main event showdown will be the #5-ranked contender in the strawweight mixed martial arts division. Former ONE Strawweight World Champion Alex "Little Rock" Silva currently holds down that spot, but he wants to leave no doubt that he deserves it - and a whole lot more.

The Chinese juggernaut Miao Li Tao has already proven to be kryptonite for Evolve MMA's strawweight athletes, as he previously knocked out Dejdamrong and beat Ryuto "Dragon Boy" Sawada in their recent rematch. If Miao takes out Silva, he'll claim his spot in the rankings and own the distinction of defeating three of Evolve's top strawweights.

Narmo vs Ngalani

In this heavyweight mixed martial arts tilt, one debutant will be looking to make a statement, while a fan favorite will be trying to slay a true giant. Former professional hockey player Thomas "The Last Viking" Narmo has been dominant so far in his MMA career, going 4-0 with all four victories ending in the first round.

Now, the 27-year-old Norwegian can follow in "Reug Reug" Oumar Kane's footsteps by defeating one of the promotion's most beloved superstars in his first appearance on the global stage.

Though Alain "The Panther" Ngalani holds a massive experience advantage over his European foe, he has a tall task in front of him - literally and figuratively. Narmo will enter this clash with a 200-centimeter height advantage, but the Cameroon-born striker will look to hit his trademark "Panther High Kick" and create a highlight-reel moment for the ages.

This will be Ngalani's 10th heavyweight bout - the most in divisional history. And should he get the KO, he would tie former ONE World Champion Brandon "The Truth" Vera for the most heavyweight wins, finishes, and knockouts (4).

Saputra vs Peng Shuai

Multiple-time Indonesian Wrestling Champion "Dynamite" Eko Roni Saputra will aim to continue his brilliant transition to mixed martial arts at ONE: BATTLEGROUND II.

The 30-year-old Evolve representative has quickly established himself as Indonesia's top flyweight star; he's currently riding a four-bout winning streak, with all of those victories coming in the first round.

At the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Saputra will look to notch his fifth straight win - and this one is a little bit personal. China's Liu Peng Shuai has already stopped the rise of an Indonesian wrestling sensation, as he submitted Elipitua Siregar late in the third round of their 2019 clash.

Liu believes history will repeat itself Friday. He's predicting a third-round finish of Saputra, which would make him 2-0 against Indonesia and elevate his profile in the flyweight division.

Nergui vs Raju

Opening the show is a lightweight battle between a Mongolian newcomer who aspires to make an instant impact and an Indian veteran who's looking to recapture some magic.

Otgonbaatar Nergui is following in the footsteps of two fellow Mongolians in former ONE Featherweight World Champion Narantungalag "Tungaa" Jadambaa and ONE Warrior Series alum Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg. He earned an invite to ONE's main roster after defeating Takuya Nagata at ONE Warrior Series 8.

Now, he'll bring his 100 percent finishing rate and assorted skills into this debut, but nothing will come easy against Rahul Raju. The Indian enjoyed a breakout 2019, earning a pair of rear-naked choke victories to end the year strong.

But Raju saw his momentum derailed following back-to-back knockout losses. Now, the Singapore-based fighter's back is up against the wall, and he desperately wants to get back on the winning track. "The Kerala Krusher" can do that with a victory on Friday - and if he has his way, it'll come via submission within the first two rounds.