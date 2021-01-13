ONE Championship announces World Title headliner, return of Japanese legend for Unbreakable event

In the main event, ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Alaverdi "Babyface Killer" Ramazanov will return to action after one year away from the Circle when he faces #2 contender Capitan Petchyindee Academy.

Ramazanov's last appearance, which came in December 2019, saw him capture the inaugural ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title by defeating Chinese standout "Muay Thai Boy" Zhang Chenglong.

Capitan, meanwhile, added to his illustrious career resume by scoring a record-setting six-second knockout of six-time Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion Petchtanong Petchfergus near the end of 2020.

Both Ramazanov and Capitan love to bang, so fans should expect fireworks in this tilt, which will cap off a stacked card in Singapore.

Finally, the co-main event will feature a lightweight mixed martial arts matchup between Japanese icon Shinya "Tobikan Judan" Aoki and American star James Nakashima.

Aoki last competed in the Circle against Honorio "The Rock" Banario at ONE: Century Part II, where he defeated the Team Lakay athlete by decision.

Nakashima, on the other hand, is stepping back into the Circle for the first time since falling to ONE Welterweight World Champion Kiamrian Abbasov this past November. After receiving his first career loss, the American is moving down a weight class and intends to use Aoki as a stepping stone to the ONE Lightweight World Title.

Since both men possess serious ground games, this co-main event is not to be missed.

🥊 SIX high-octane fights

🏆 THREE current and former ONE World Champions

🎉 ONE epic event to kick off the new year!@a_ok_i #ONEUnbreakable #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/bQCBi03dfo — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) January 12, 2021

Full Card For ONE: Unbreakable:

• ONE Kickboxing Bantamweight World Championship: Alaverdi Ramazanov (c) vs. Capitan Petchyindee Academy

• Mixed Martial Arts - Lightweight: Shinya Aoki vs. James Nakashima

• Kickboxing - Heavyweight: Rade Opacic vs. Patrick Schmid

• Mixed Martial Arts - Welterweight: Zebastian Kadestam vs. Gadzhimurad Abdulaev

• Mixed Martial Arts - Atomweight: Meng Bo vs. Samara Santos

• Mixed Martial Arts - Strawweight: Hexigetu vs. Lito Adiwang

Source: Press Release