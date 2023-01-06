ONE Championship Awards 2022: Full List of Knockout of The Year Winners

MMA Knockout Of The Year: Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson added another unforgettable highlight to his storied career in 2022.

"Mighty Mouse" evened the score with rival Adriano Moraes at ONE FIGHT NIGHT 1, defeating the Brazilian using the same technique that ended their first fight - a flying knee.

After two pulsating rounds, Johnson found his range in the third frame. The American legend sent Moraes stumbling back to the Circle Wall with a barrage of strikes before unleashing the devastating knee.

Seeing no need to follow up, Johnson began to celebrate as the referee stepped in to wave off the fight and save "Mikinho," who lay prone.

The incredible reversal of the result from their first encounter in April 2021 has earned Johnson ONE's MMA Knockout Of The Year Award, alongside the ONE Flyweight World Title.

Kickboxing Knockout Of The Year: Roman Kryklia

Roman Kryklia secured a clean sweep in 2022. The towering Ukrainian returned to the Circle with a bang in 2022 after sitting out 2021.

In the past 12 months, he defended his ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Title and captured the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship.

He also won ONE's 2022 Kickboxing Fighter Of The Year and Kickboxing Fight Of The Year awards, and now he claims the Kickboxing Knockout Of The Year award.

Kryklia's dramatic knockout of Iraj Azizpour at ONE 163 in November was an obvious choice for the prize.

The two-division beltholder survived an early knockdown in round one and weathered the storm that is Azizpour to survive the opening stanza.

He then turned the tide in round two, targeting the body of the Iranian behemoth and forcing the Iranian knockout artist to drop his guard.

As he did, Kryklia pounced, landing hard punches and a couple of knees to the face to send his foe down. Azizpour answered the count, but the fight was waved off only seconds later after another volley of punches caused the referee to intervene at 1:28 of the frame.

Muay Thai Knockout Of The Year: Panpayak Jitmuangnon

Muay Thai in 4-ounce gloves is bound to bring thrilling knockouts, and this past year was no exception. But none were as thrilling as Panpayak Jitmuangnon's violent finish of Cypriot star Savvas Michael.

"The Angel Warrior" was called in to face Michael on short notice, following the withdrawal of teammate Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and he made the most of his opportunity.

Panpayak was on fire from the opening bell, employing an uncharacteristically aggressive strategy and seemingly landing on Michael at will.

The Thai dynamo then closed the show in dramatic fashion in round two. He froze Michael with a hard right hook before sending him crashing to the canvas with a devastating left high kick. The referee saw no reason to administer a count, and he waved off the fight just 10 seconds into the round.