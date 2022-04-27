ONE Championship dominates digital viewership and engagement among major sports properties

After just a decade in the sports industry, ONE Championship has reached unprecedented heights as a report from Nielsen, titled "Year in Review: Sports Consumption Evolution," revealed that the Singapore-based company ranks in the top five for viewership and engagement among global sports properties.

ONE improved from number four in the 2020 Nielsen report to second overall in 2021 for digital viewership, with over 13.8 billion video views across Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. It trails only the National Basketball Association, which had 14.5 billion views. Meanwhile, the UFC ranked fifth with 6.6 billion views.

Moreover, ONE ranked fourth in Facebook fan interaction with an average of 16.6 thousand engagements per post. Only the UEFA Champions League, English Premier League, and La Liga had better ratings. It also ranked fourth on YouTube, 11th on TikTok, and 17th on Instagram in average engagements per post.

Because of these rankings, ONE's digital followers on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube rapidly increased by 24 percent to approximately 42.7 million on a year-to-year basis. Only the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, UEFA EURO, and Formula 1 had better increases.

ONE also experienced massive growth with its Gen-Z audience, as its TikTok followers increased by 146 percent last year. That's the second-best jump among global sports properties after Formula 1.

In cumulative reach on global broadcast television, ONE ranked fourth behind the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, UEFA EURO 2020, and UEFA Champions League. Cumulative reach determines unique viewers who tuned in to witness at least one minute of a television broadcast.

Up next, ONE returns to action with ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on 20 May. In the main event, Petchmorakot Petchyindee will defend his ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship against France's Jimmy Vienot.



Prajanchai PK.Saenchai will put his ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship on the line against Joseph "The Hurricane" Lasiri. Lastly, the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarterfinals will also commence.

Source: Media Release