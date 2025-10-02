Who can still sign Ravichandran Ashwin in ILT20 after Auction? India veteran may have 3 Pakistani Teammates

ONE Championship: Jonathan Di Bella Reflects On Controversial Loss, reveals Bout Strategy Against Prajanchai By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 11:42 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

ONE Interim Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Di Bella still believes he won his first encounter and is determined to leave no doubt when he rematches two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai in the main event of ONE Fight Night 36.

The blockbuster unification bout goes down live on 4 October from Bangkok, Thailand, where reigning ONE Strawweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion Prajanchai will clash with interim champion Di Bella to determine the undisputed strawweight kickboxing king.

Their first meeting came in 2024 at ONE Friday Fights 68 for the vacant ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title, where Di Bella suffered his first professional loss via unanimous decision in a closely contested battle. Despite the judges' scorecards, Di Bella remains convinced he did enough to win that fight.

"I feel like I won the fight. After the bell rang, I thought I had won. I know I did more damage. I know I hit him with some hard shots and hurt him. But I know he didn't hurt me," Di Bella said.

"I feel like the first two rounds were all going my way. I feel like I won the first two rounds, and the last two, it kind of feels like he stole the last two rounds. But yeah, the fight was great. It was a great experience."

The 30-year-old Prajanchai boasts an incredible 344 career victories and 7-1 ONE record. The Thai two-sport ONE World Champion successfully defended his Muay Thai crown in February 2025 against Ellis Badr Barboza, winning by TKO in the fourth round.

For the rematch, Di Bella has studied his opponent's strengths and identified Prajanchai's ring intelligence as his most dangerous weapon. However, the Canadian challenger is confident his new game plan will produce a decisive victory.

"This fight can end any second, or it can end up going the five rounds, especially against Prajanchai. I know I'm going to win because I'm not going to make this a close fight. And that's all. I'm going to leave it at that," Di Bella declared.

"He has a strong IQ in the ring. He knows how to score points and dictate the advantage of the crowd. His brain is the most strongest weapon, for sure. But, also, he has fast hands and fast kicks. So, I've got to be prepared for that as well."