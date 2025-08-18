ONE Championship: Kickboxing Legend Takeru Returns To Challenge Denis Puric At ONE 173

Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri just got even more fire power, as ONE Championship announced the return of striking royalty Takeru Segawa. The Japanese megastars will face seasoned veteran Denis Puric in an all-action flyweight kickboxing bout on 16 November.

The Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, will serve as the battleground for this high-profile clash. Both fighters will be eager to redeem themselves after suffering knockout losses in their previous outings.

Takeru's arrival in ONE was driven by a single mission - to face Rodtang Jitmuangnon. That he did in his third promotional bout but suffered a heartbreaking first-round knockout loss. Now, he is determined to finish Puric and lock in the date for a potential rematch with Thai megastar.



"For me, this fight is also about my goal to face Rodtang again, Takeru said. "Puric has already fought Rodtang once and took him to a decision. If I can knock him out, I think it will be a strong statement that leads to that rematch."

The 34-year-old striking maestro has 44 career victories, including 26 knockouts. However, his hands will be full against a seasoned warrior. "The Bosnian Menace" boasts a trio of victories under the ONE banner against battle-tested strikers.

In his lone kickboxing outing in ONE, Puric pushed former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang to the limit. He will be looking to deliver the same performance against "Natural Born Krusher."

With 41 wins in his storied career, Puric knows exactly what's awaiting him in his next challenge. The 40-year-old striker has quickly acknowledged the task ahead and assured fans of an epic clash.

"Takeru is one of the best in the game - fast, explosive, and dangerous. I respect what he's done, but I'm here to test him and show him my style. I expect a war. Fans will get fireworks from start to finish," Puric said.

