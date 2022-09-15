ONE Championship, Lumpinee Stadium join forces for historic partnership

Built in 1956 and expanded in 2014, Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand made history earlier this year by holding its first mixed martial arts event on January 16, 2022, hosted by Fairtex Fight Promotion. The event consisted of both Muay Thai and MMA fights.

At a press conference earlier this week in Bangkok, ONE Championship announced a historic partnership that's going to change the combat sports world forever.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed that his martial arts organization has partnered with Lumpinee Boxing Stadium to host 52 events in 2023, which will air live every Friday to 154 countries.

The announcement was met with a great deal of excitement, as this was the first time the Singapore-based promotion will partner with the iconic Muay Thai arena.

"Of course, I'm very humbled and honored that Lt. Gen. Ronnawudh Reungsawad invited me to be a Lumpinee Stadium promoter. I'm grateful to the Royal Thai Armed Forces, and I'm grateful to the Thai people, and I want to make them proud," Sityodtong said.

Moreover, the company has promised to invest US$100 million into the global Muay Thai industry. It expects that this step will result in a significant shift toward more opportunities for Muay Thai fighters in Thailand and around the world.

Sityodtong also announced in a Facebook post that several new Road to ONE shows will kick off in the coming months. ONE has partnered with the biggest promotions in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Russia, the Philippines, Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Mongolia, Armenia, and Thailand for these events.

Source: Media Release