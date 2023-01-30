ONE Championship: Three reasons why Jarred Brooks can beat UFC Flyweight champion Brandon Moreno

Moreno captured the title with a TKO win over longtime rival Deiveson Figueiredo this past weekend, and "The Monkey God" made his opinion of the Mexican star known via social media following the fight.

"Personally I think I can beat Brandon Moreno," Brooks posted on Twitter.

The American star has been electrifying in ONE since joining the promotion in 2021, and he claimed the ONE strawweight strap with a dominant decision win over longtime divisional king Joshua Pacio at ONE 164 last month.

Brooks' dominant skill set and unwavering self-belief make him dangerous in all areas, and here are three reasons why we think he'd cause problems for Moreno if they were ever to square off.

#1 Wrestling Pedigree

The US college wrestling circuit is renowned as one of the most grueling competitions in all of combat sports - and Brooks excelled in it. The 29-year-old is a former state champion, and he had an unbeaten season in his senior year.

Moreno is no slouch on the ground, but Brooks' wrestling skills have served him well thus far in his professional career and would likely be an advantage in a prospective showdown with the Mexican star.

#2 Vastly Improved Striking

The Mash Fight Team representative showed a refined striking game in his World Title tussle against Pacio, showing that he is no longer just a wrestler.

"The Passion" was said to have a significant striking advantage over Brooks ahead of the fight, but the "The Monkey God's" constant movement frustrated the Filipino superstar, and his ability to close the distance at speed and land strikes proved significant in the end.

Moreno has made impressive leaps in his own striking game, but given Brooks' developing talent on the feet, it would be a stretch to suggest that he would dominate the American star if they were to meet.

#3 Cardio For Days

Brooks is known to be an incredibly hard-working athlete. Perhaps it's a remnant from his college wrestling days, but his conditioning is always on point, thanks to his grueling training regime.

The Michigan native's cardio was on show against Pacio, as he maintained relentless movement for the full five rounds of his first World Championship tilt.

Once again, Moreno is not lacking in that area, but Brooks' gas tank appears to be on par - if not better - than the two-time UFC titleholder.

Source: Media Release