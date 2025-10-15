Ranji Trophy Live Streaming, Telecast: Round 1 Schedule, Where to Watch Ranji 2025-26 Matches on TV and Online?

More sports ONE Championship Unveils Full Bout Card For Historic ONE 173 Featuring Seven World Title Fights By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 13:33 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

ONE Championship has released the complete bout card for its upcoming blockbuster event ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, set to go down live on 16 November from Tokyo, Japan, in what promises to be one of the most stacked cards in the promotion's history.

The epic event will feature an unprecedented seven ONE World Title fights spanning kickboxing, MMA, and Muay Thai disciplines, showcasing the absolute best talent from across the globe in front of passionate Japanese and international fans at Ariake Arena.

The event will be headlined by a highly anticipated ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship unification bout, where reigning divisional king Superbon faces interim titleholder and local hero Masaaki Noiri to determine the undisputed crown.

The co-main event features ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion Oumar Kane defending his title against two-division king Anatoly Malykhin in a highly anticipated rematch. The Russian seeks redemption after losing his heavyweight title to the Senegalese wrestler last year.

Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon challenges legendary Nong-O Hama for the vacant ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship in a battle between two of the sport's biggest names. The former champion looks to reclaim his throne against the veteran.

Apart from the epic World Title clashes, numerous legends and top contenders will compete in high-stakes non-title matches. Japanese striking megastar Takeru Segawa battles veteran Denis Puric in flyweight kickboxing action, while featherweight kickboxing features Marat Grigorian against Rukiya Anpo.

Rising Japanese star Yuki Yoza faces pound-for-pound great and ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a bantamweight kickboxing showdown. Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex returns to kickboxing against Kana Morimoto in atomweight action.

The show will also mark the highly anticipated return of Indian MMA superstar Ritu Phogat, who faces Japanese fan favorite Itsuki Hirata in an atomweight MMA bout. Phogat looks to bounce back with a statement victory on Japanese soil.

Full Bout Card For ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri

World Title Fights:

Superbon vs. Masaaki Noiri (ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship Unification)

Oumar Kane vs. Anatoly Malykhin (ONE Heavyweight MMA World Championship)

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Nong-O Hama (ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship)

Nadaka vs. Numsurin Chor Ketwina (ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship)

Christian Lee vs. Alibeg Rasulov (ONE Lightweight MMA World Championship)

Nabil Anane vs. Jonathan Haggerty (ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship)

Yuya Wakamatsu vs. Joshua Pacio (ONE Flyweight MMA World Championship)

Non-Title Bouts:

Takeru Segawa vs. Denis Puric (Flyweight Kickboxing)

Marat Grigorian vs. Rukiya Anpo (Featherweight Kickboxing)

Yuki Yoza vs. Superlek Kiatmoo9 (Bantamweight Kickboxing)

Stamp Fairtex vs. Kana Morimoto (Atomweight Kickboxing)

Giancarlo Bodoni vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. (Middleweight Submission Grappling)

Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin vs. Jake Peacock (Bantamweight Muay Thai)

Itsuki Hirata vs. Ritu Phogat (Atomweight MMA)

Ryugo Takeuchi vs. Shamil Erdogan (Heavyweight MMA)

Wei Rui vs. Hiroki Akimoto (Bantamweight Kickboxing)