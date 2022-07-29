ONE Fight Night 1: Demetrious Johnson is thrilled for the rematch with Adriano Moraes

"Mighty Mouse" will rematch ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 1, which airs on 27 August. A victory by Johnson may also establish a trilogy between the two competitors.

"It feels amazing. The fight on Amazon Prime is amazing. It's a great platform. They will allow the audience to watch the fight live in the U.S. time zone. It's going to be good for them and me," Johnson said during the press conference for ONE Fight Night 1 at The Novo in Los Angeles, California.

In their first meeting in April 2021 at "ONE on TNT I," Moraes caught Johnson with a knee to the face. It was the beginning of the end as the reigning ONE Flyweight World Champion completed a second-round knockout victory over the MMA GOAT to retain the belt he regained in 2019.

As a lifelong student of the all-encompassing sport, Johnson will bring something new to the table to neutralize Moraes' advantages. He has studied his flaws during their first showdown and has trained to get a result in his favor this time around.

Johnson also feels excellent after his victory over ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon during their mixed rules fight at ONE X. More importantly, the 12-time MMA World Champion is thrilled for possibly ending Moraes' longtime reign.

"It feels amazing. It's a great platform [Prime] to compete on and get my second shot against Adriano Moraes. He's an amazing athlete. We're training extremely hard to get this win done. I'm excited, man," Johnson said.

A win by Johnson will stop Moraes' stronghold of the ONE Flyweight World Title, which he has possessed for the most part since 2014. It's also a massive addition to his collection of achievements, especially in the world's largest martial arts organization. Therefore, Moraes versus Johnson II is a fight that the U.S. and Canadian audiences should not miss.

Up next, ONE Championship returns to action with ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee II on August 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. ONE Lightweight World Champion Ok Rae Yoon will defend the crown in a rematch with former titleholder Christian Lee.

ONE Featherweight World Champion Thanh Le will also put the belt on the line against top-ranked contender Tang Kai.

Source: Media Release