ONE Fight Night 2: Stamp Fairtex wants to knock out Jihin Radzuan

After being submitted by Angela Lee earlier this year at ONE X, Stamp is eager to bring a win back to Thailand. She fights "Shadow Cat," who like "Unstoppable," is well-known for her grappling skills. However, the Fairtex fighter is confident going into this matchup and has her game plan ready.

"I'll use my striking to fight with her. But it's okay if I get brought to the ground. I'll just do my best to defend myself and try to get back on my feet again," Stamp said.

"Her strengths are wrestling and [her] ground game. She is quite good at striking, but I think this is her weakness as well, because if we trade with each other, I believe I have more experience in striking than her."

As the first ONE athlete to win World Titles in both kickboxing and Muay Thai, 24-year-old Stamp quickly became a household name in the fight world. The ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion also holds an 8-2 MMA record and has faced some of the toughest women on the organization's roster.

Stamp has a 45 percent finishing rate within the Circle and plans to make good use of her stand-up skills against Jihin.

"As usual, I will bring some heavy Muay Thai weapons to the fight. I intend to utilize my sharp and swift weapons like elbows and knees rather [than] kicks because I've seen that she likes to catch her opponent's legs. I will kick less and use heavier and sharper weapons to stun her. And, she won't be able to put pressure on me," she said.

"I will defend myself from her takedown and always try to stay in the middle of the cage, avoiding my back from touching the cage wall. Muay Thai is my strength, and I can do [my] best. And If possible, I want to knock her out because I expect a bonus this time."

