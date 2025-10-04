ONE Fight Night 36: Fight Card, Timing, Telecast & Live Streaming In India, Thailand, UK, And Australia

Lamine Yamal Injury Update: When will he play again for Barcelona after Recent Injury?

Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025

oi-Sauradeep Ash

ONE Championship returns to Bangkok, Thailand, on 4 October with ONE Fight Night 36, featuring a stacked card headlined by the ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title unification bout between reigning champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai and interim titleholder Jonathan Di Bella.

When these two elite strikers first met in June 2024 for the vacant strawweight kickboxing crown, Prajanchai handed Di Bella his first career loss via unanimous decision to become a two-sport ONE World Champion.

However, many observers - including Di Bella himself - believed the Italian-Canadian had done enough to win that razor-close encounter. The 29-year-old Canadian re-earned his shot by besting Rui Botelho and outclassing living legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, claiming the interim belt in the process.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old Thai champion Prajanchai has defended his Muay Thai crown against Ellis Badr Barboza in February and has been patiently waiting for his next challenge. With 344 career victories, Prajanchai wants to leave no doubt this time.

In the co-main event, Myanmar's beloved hero Aung La N Sang will compete for the final time after a phenomenal 20-year professional career when he faces former ONE Welterweight MMA World Champion Zebaztian Kadestam in a middleweight MMA bout.

Plus, former ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Jarred Brooks finally settles his heated feud with Russian contender Mansur Malachiev in a flyweight MMA bout that has been two years in the making.

ONE Fight Night 36 Time And Telecast Details - When And How To Watch Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II?

India: ONE Fight Night 36 live streaming will be available via JioHotstar and Star Sports Select 2 from 6:30 AM PM India Standard Time (IST).



UK: Watch the full event live on the Sky Sports at 2:00 AM GMT.



Australia: ONE Fight Night 36 will be broadcast live on ONE Championship's platforms (watch.onefc.com, YouTube, and Facebook) at 11 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).

Thailand: ONE Fight Night 36 will be broadcast live on watch.onefc.com, ONE's Facebook page, and ONE's YouTube channel at 8 AM Indochina Time (ICT) on Saturday, October 4. Channel 7 will cut into the live broadcast at 9 AM ICT.

ONE Fight Night 36 Fight Card - Who Is Fighting On The Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II Card

ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship Unification Bout: Prajanchai PK Saenchai vs. Jonathan Di Bella

Middleweight MMA Bout: Aung La N Sang vs. Zebaztian Kadestam

Flyweight Muay Thai Bout: Kongthoranee Sor Sommai vs. Aslamjon Ortikov

Flyweight MMA Bout: Jarred Brooks vs. Mansur Malachiev

Flyweight MMA Bout: Sanzhar Zakirov vs. Hu Yong

Flyweight Muay Thai Bout: Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi vs. Akif Guluzada

Featherweight Submission Grappling Bout: Fabricio Andrey vs. Eduardo Granzotto

Atomweight Muay Thai Bout: Marie McManamon vs. Selina Flores

Lightweight MMA Bout: Shozo Isojima vs. Nicolas Vigna