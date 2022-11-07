ONE Fight Night 4: Abbasov vs. Lee - Three reasons martial arts fans cannot miss event on November 18

Two World Champions Seek ‘Champ-Champ’ Status

Few fighters in combat sports history have managed to capture World Titles in multiple weight classes. At ONE Fight Night 4, two fighters will attempt to enter that exclusive club.

In the main event, ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian Lee challenges welterweight king Kiamrian Abbasov for his welterweight throne.

The Singaporean-American superstar is fresh from his dominant victory over Ok Rae Yoon at ONE 160 in August, which saw him reclaim the lightweight strap, and he's ready to score what could be his greatest achievement to date.

Kyrgyzstani warrior Abbasov has the skills to put up a strong challenge, however. He won two bouts in a row before he snatched the welterweight crown from Zebaztian Kadestam in 2019.

The 29-year-old star then defended the gold with a TKO win over American powerhouse James Nakashima, and he'll be looking to continue his dominance in the division by taking out Lee.

The co-main event of the evening will feature ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Joseph Lasiri challenging Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon for his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title.

Lasiri shocked the world in May with an upset TKO win over then-champion Prajanchai PK.Saenchai. "The Hurricane" will be hoping to score an even bigger victory by taking out the longtime flyweight Muay Thai king at ONE Fight Night 4.

Rodtang needs no introduction for combat sports fans. "The Iron Man" has been utterly dominant in his ONE tenure so far, holding 10 wins and an unbeaten record in the organization's striking ranks. He'll defend his gold with all his might when this one goes down.

Former World Champions Set Sights On Gold

Former ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes is far from finished yet.

The 42-year-old superstar may have lost the gold to John Lineker earlier this year after holding it for a total of six years, but he returns on November 19 to start his quest back to the top.

The #3-ranked divisional contender will have his work cut out for him when he takes on Stephen Loman, however.

The #5-ranked bantamweight is on a 10-fight winning streak, including two victories inside the ONE Circle, and he'll be looking to further his stock in the stacked division by taking out its most dominant World Champion.

Before that tussle goes down, another former bantamweight king, Kevin Belingon, will be looking to get back in the World Title picture when he welcomes dangerous South Korean competitor Kim Jae Woong to the division on his way back to the top.

Brazilian Knockout Artist Returns

Cosmo Alexandre made a splash in his last outing in the Circle in 2019, when he returned to MMA at ONE: ENTER THE DRAGON to spoil the much-anticipated debut of American phenom Sage Northcutt via a shocking one-punch knockout.

"Good Boy" now returns after a three-year layoff. He steps into welterweight Muay Thai duties to square off against British striking star Juan Cervantes.

The chance of seeing the veteran knockout artist score his latest finish is worth the price of admission alone, so viewers best not blink when Alexandre steps into the Circle.