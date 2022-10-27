ONE Fight Night 4 card announced featuring two World Title fights

The main and co-main events of the recently announced ONE Fight Night 4: Abbasov vs. Lee will see fighters stepping up a division to try to add another ONE World Title to their collections.

In the main event of ONE Fight Night 4 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian Lee challenges ONE Welterweight World Champion Kiamrian Abbasov for the latter's belt.

In the co-main event, ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Joseph Lasiri faces ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the Thai's belt.

Capturing titles in two weight divisions does not come easy, as Abbasov can attest. The 29-year-old came up short in his own attempt to collect the ONE Middleweight World Title at ONE: Full Circle this past February, losing by submission to champion Reinier de Ridder.

That followed his first defense of his welterweight crown, a round four TKO win over James Nakashima at ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX.

Singaporean-American superstar Lee is fresh from recapturing the ONE Lightweight World Title with a round two TKO over Ok Rae Yoon in their rematch at ONE 160 just two months ago.

The 25-year-old will now grace the welterweight division for the very first time, having campaigned as low as featherweight up until 2018.

Thai superstar Rodtang, boasting an astonishing career record of 268-42-10, is undefeated under ONE's striking rule sets so far. The 25-year-old has held the flyweight title since his August 2019 win over Jonathan Haggerty at ONE: Dawn of the Heroes.

"The Iron Man" might just face his stiffest test to date in fellow title holder Lasiri, though. Lasiri overcame a four-fight losing streak to begin his ONE tenure.

His rise up the rankings culminated in an upset win over Prajanchai PK.Saenchai to win the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 157 this past May. The 31-year-old will now step up to flyweight for the first time in search of another big-name scalp.

The rest of the main card features all bantamweight contests, and the lead card has yet to be announced.

ONE Fight Night 4: Abbasov Vs. Lee Main Card

1. ONE Welterweight World Championship Bout: Kiamrian Abbasov (c) vs Christian Lee

2. ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship Bout: Rodtang Jitmuangnon (c) vs Joseph Lasiri

3. Bantamweight Bout: Bibiano Fernandez vs Stephen Loman

4. Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Jonathan Haggerty vs Vladimir Kuzmin

5. Bantamweight Bout: Kwon Won Il vs Mark Abelardo

Source: Media Release