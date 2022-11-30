ONE Fight Night 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin – Three potential show-stealers

The December 3rd event card is stacked from top to bottom and will be headlined by three huge World Title fights. In the main event, two-division World Champion Reinier de Ridder puts his ONE Light Heavyweight World Title on the line against interim heavyweight king Anatoly Malykhin.

ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo is also in action, taking on Matheus Gabriel, while Allycia Hellen Rodrigues returns 28 months after winning the ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title in a unification bout against interim queen Janet Todd.

Before any belts are fought for, however, there are an abundance of fights that could well steal the show. Here are the three we feel are the most likely to do that.

Roberto Soldic vs. Murad Ramazanov - Welterweight MMA

Roberto Soldic was one of the hottest free agents on the market until he was snapped up by ONE earlier this year. "Robocop" has 17 finishes wins across his 20-3 record, and any fight involving the Croatian sensation is essential viewing.



His opponent, Ramazanov, is undefeated in his career and has reeled off three wins since signing with ONE in 2020. With seven victories of his own inside the distance, Ramazanov will prove to be a perfect opponent for "Robocop."

Dae Sung Park vs. Lowen Tynanes - Lightweight MMA

Lowen Tynanes was once considered to be a future superstar. After bursting onto the scene with five-straight wins back in 2013, the Hawaiian endured a testing run of luck, with injuries limiting him to just two appearances in the Circle since 2016.

Now healthy and raring to go, however, the 32-year-old is primed to get back on track and fulfil his true potential. But South Korea's Dae Sung Park won't be coming to ONE Fight Night 5 to be a stepping stone.

"Crazy Dog" is a veteran with four wins inside the Circle to his name, and he will be desperate to get back to his winning ways at the expense of Tynanes.

Amber Kitchen vs. Jackie Buntan - Strawweight Muay Thai

The UK's Amber Kitchen has been impressive in the Circle so far, despite coming up short in her first two outings. "AK 47" gets an opportunity to lay down her marker in the strawweight Muay Thai division when she takes on American phenom and former World Title challenger Jackie Buntan.

Buntan won her first three bouts under the ONE banner before coming up short against Swedish prodigy Smilla Sundell in their battle for the inaugural ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title in April.

When pure Muay Thai stylist Kitchen meets the explosive Buntan, we could well have the fight of the night sewn up before the lead card is over.

