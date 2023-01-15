ONE Fight Night 6: Allazov Dethrones Featherweight King Superbon, Superlek Takes Home Flyweight Gold

ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov went down on Saturday, 14 January, at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, and the big story of the night was the crowning of two new kickboxing World Champions.

Chingiz Allazov entered his main event showdown with ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon Singha Mawynn as the underdog, but after waiting nearly a year to get his hands on the Thai superstar, he quickly set about putting his stamp on the match.

The Azerbaijani-Belarusian superstar rained down relentless strikes on the defending champion, blasting him kicks and punches throughout the opening round. He then needed little more than a minute of the second frame to score the three knockdowns that would earn him the KO victory and the divisional crown.

"Chinga" will add his new gold strap to the silver one he claimed from winning the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship last year - and the debate on who can realistically stop his blistering charge begins.

Earlier in the evening, Superlek Kiatmoo9 got his second shot at the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship following a contentious defeat to the then-divisional king Ilias Ennahachi two years ago.

"The Kicking Machine" battled Spanish conquistador Daniel Puertas in a thrilling striking affair that understandably went the distance, given both stars' unyielding pace and work rate throughout the five rounds.

Superlek was declared the unanimous victor when the fight came to an end, though, earning the 27-year-old his long-sought-after ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title.

Check out the full results of ONE Fight Night 6 below:

• Chingiz Allazov defeats Superbon Shinga Mawynn via KO at 1:03 of round two to claim the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title

• Superlek Kiatmoo9 defeats Daniel Puertas via unanimous decision to claim the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title

• Mikey Musumeci defeats Gantumur Bayanduuren via unanimous decision to retain the ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title

• Aung La N Sang defeats Gilberto Galvao via TKO at 1:29 of round one (MMA - catchweight 215 lbs)

• Rodtang Jitmuangnon defeats Jiduo Yibu via unanimous decision (kickboxing - catchweight 136.5 lbs)

• Stamp Fairtex defeats Anna Jaroonsak via split decision (kickboxing - strawweight)

• Garry Tonon defeats Johnny Nunez via submission (kimura) at 1:53 of round one (MMA - featherweight)

• Shoko Sato defeats Kim Jae Woong via unanimous decision (MMA - catchweight 150 lbs)

Up next, MMA rivals rematch at ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs Andrade on Saturday, 25 February, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

