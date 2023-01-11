ONE Fight Night 6: Anissa Meksen Downplays Rival Stamp Fairtex’s Career

The French-Algerian striking legend faces the former two-sport ONE World Champion in a mixed rules super-fight that will alternate between Muay Thai and MMA rules at ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov on Saturday (January 14).

Meksen holds an incredible 103-5 record - including seven kickboxing and Muay Thai World Titles - leaving her virtually peerless in the striking realms.

Stamp is a former Muay Thai World Champion in her own right, but Meksen feels that the Thai superstar's resume doesn't stack against hers.

"Before [Stamp] entered ONE Championship, I'm sorry to say it, but she was nothing. She had no title, no fame, and when she entered ONE, ONE built her, built her career," Meksen declared.

"It's not the same for me. I took everybody out [who was in] my way. I did not choose opponents, nothing. So we will see if she's the bigger star."

The rivalry between Meksen and Stamp has been heated from day one. The pair have exchanged verbal jabs in their post-fight interviews and on social media.

With no love lost between the striking dynamos, Meksen plans to settle things in emphatic fashion when they square off inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, this coming Saturday.

"My goal is to finish her - 100 percent. It doesn't matter during which round, but a first round [finish] would be good. So, my goal is to finish her in the first round. [Fans can expect] a quick fight," she said.

Meksen's grappling credentials have been the subject of much intrigue heading into the mixed rules spectacle. But the 34-year-old insists that she is no stranger to MMA and will not be overawed by her foe when the bell sounds to start the second and forth rounds.

"I trained in MMA in 2017, and after that, I trained in MMA for three years. Now, I just came back, and my skills feel good. It was a little bit difficult to come back, but now I feel better, and I feel comfortable," she said.

For her part, Stamp holds a purple belt in BJJ and is a former ONE Atomweight MMA World Title challenger. Meksen says she has plenty of training in ground-based combat sports under her belt, and she is ready to surprise fans if the fight moves to the mat.

"I did judo for six years. Nobody knows that, but I have experience in judo and I work a lot on my wrestling. I'm ready for everything," she said.

"I trained hard in wrestling and in grappling. I have a good team, it doesn't matter what happens, I will be ready for sure."

