ONE Fight Night 6: Chingiz Allazov Looks Back At Show-Stopping Win Over Superbon, Discusses What's Next

"Chinga" snatched the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title off Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn by knocking him down twice before finishing him with a final blow in the second round of their main event tussle.

The Azerbaijani-Belarusian striking star was a heavy underdog against Superbon, and he showed reverence to the former divisional king after the fight inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday (January 14).

"I have something to say to Superbon and his team. I want to say that I have big respect to this guy. He really is one of the best kickboxers in the planet," Allazov said.

"I wish him the best and a speedy recovery. And yes, I knocked him out but I wish him the best recovery, and I wish him all the best in life. Thank you for the fight, Superbon."

"Chinga" may be the champion now, but his road to the top started with a loss. He dropped a painful split decision to German standout Enriko Kehl on his first promotional bow in 2021.

He has been on a magical run since that night, reeling off four-straight wins, including victory in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.

The 29-year-old says that his debut defeat allowed him to refocus on his fighting career and set a path to the top of the mountain, where he now sits.

"You know guys, my first fight and debut fight in ONE Championship with Enriko. Before this, I didn't have focus 100 percent [on] my mentality," he confessed.

"Before this, I have many other plans. I have many businesses in other places. But after I lost, I talk about this [Grand Prix] tournament with my coach. My Coach told me, 'Chingiz, you're one of the best boxers in the planet, but now maybe you don't focus your mind, you'll lose the second time'."

With both the silver Grand Prix Championship and gold World Title now firmly in his grasp, Allazov will have a plethora of options moving forward.

One name connected to him in these early days is ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK.Saenchai.

Despite having bested three consecutive Thai opponents in his last three bouts, Allazov doesn't fancy dipping his toe into the Muay Thai ranks just yet.

The new featherweight kickboxing king prefers instead to focus on reigning over the sport in which he has enjoyed his stunning rise - and he hopes the featherweight Muay Thai titleholder will consider switching sports to challenge him.

"Maybe Tawanchai wants to come to my weight, and fight with me in kickboxing, no problem. Welcome! I say, I like this," he said.

"But me going to Muay Thai is another situation. I don't like it. Maybe I won't focus 100 percent on this style. I don't like fighting in other styles."

Source: Media Release